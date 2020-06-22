Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ENPHASE ENERGY DEADLINE ALERT: Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Investors of the Upcoming Deadline in the Enphase Energy, Inc. Securities Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:16am EDT

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO” or the “Firm”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON), remind investors that they have until August 17, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit filed against Enphase Energy, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ENPH). Shareholders with losses exceeding $200,000 are encouraged to contact the Firm to discuss their options.

The case, Gregory A. Hurst v. Enphase Energy, Inc., et al., Case No.: 5:20-cv-04036, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of shareholders who purchased the Company’s common stock between February 26, 2019 and June 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit alleges that Enphase and certain of its executives failed to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges, in part, that the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that Enphase’s revenues were inflated, that Enphase engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices, and the Company’s reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated.

On June 17, 2020, analyst Prescience Point Capital Management published a report in which it wrote, “…we believe the Company’s financial statements filed with the SEC are fiction. Based on our research, we estimate that at least $205.3m of its reported US revenue in FY 2019 was fabricated. Based on statements provided by former employees and other solar industry participants, it appears that the Company inflated its international revenue significantly as well.” The report further stated, “Meanwhile, ENPH executives and board members, as well as its previous largest shareholder, appear to have learned of the existence of our private investigation and are desperately trying to unload their shares before the ship sinks.  In the span of just four days from June 1, 2020 to June 4, 2020, ENPH executives sold an unprecedented 254,097 shares worth a whopping $13.7m in open market dispositions, which significantly exceeds the 187,508 or $3.9m worth of shares ENPH executives had sold in the almost 2.5 years prior.” On this news, the stock plummeted approximately 26%.

If you purchased shares of Enphase and would like to discuss the case and your options as a class member and serving as a lead plaintiff, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520, or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com, or Neil Rothstein via email at neil@barjolaw.com. BARJO believes strongly that the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
www.barjolaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:52aIBERDROLA : is stepping up its investment in renewables in Castilla y León for the green transformation of the region of Velilla
PU
03:52aFNG : announces filing for judicial reorganisation procedure and intention for collective dismissal
PU
03:52a22/06/2020 PES backs Commissioner Nicolas Schmit's priority on youth employment
PU
03:52aCAPGEMINI : Digital CX takes center stage as mid-sized banks scramble to optimize operations
PU
03:52aSIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Normandy Prefecture approves transfer of 12MW tidal power development lease from Engie to Normandie Hydroliennes
PU
03:52aTECHSTEP ASA : Completed Annual General Meeting
AQ
03:50aEnvironmental shareholder activism comes to Japan as Mizuho faces climate resolution
RE
03:49aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
03:46aDANGOTE CEMENT : sustains 54,000 jobs in 4 African countries
AQ
03:45aLOGWIN AG : Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Fitch Danske Bank Press release 19.06.2020
3FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Launches Its First Shopping..
4CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Mulls Sale of Canadian Infrastructure Assets, FT Reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group