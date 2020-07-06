ENR Sourcebook Rankings Affirm Black & Veatch as a Global Leader in Infrastructure Development

2020 Top Design Firms list highlights company’s deep expertise and continued leadership in power, water, telecommunications and government services

The 2020 Engineering News-Record (ENR) Sourcebook highlights Black & Veatch’s global leadership in engineering, construction and procurement (EPC) services across the global power, water, telecommunications and government services sectors.

“The ongoing global push towards resilience, sustainability and distributed infrastructure continues to reshape old challenges while driving new market demands,” said Steve Edwards, Black & Veatch’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re undergoing a digital transformation that cuts across traditional boundaries, requiring expertise in the design, construction and management of critical infrastructure combined with leading-edge capabilities in data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Our industries are evolving rapidly and our continued success in the ENR rankings demonstrates our ability to drive change and add value for our clients at every point of the infrastructure life cycle.”

ENR’s annual “Top 500 Design Firms” Sourcebook, which provides detailed rankings for nearly 50 specific market categories, places the company among the Top 10 companies in 21 categories, cementing the company’s role in driving the global digital transformation driven by clean energy and the rapid, resilient transmission of data and information.

Black & Veatch’s power business ranked No. 1 for solar power services, No. 3 in transmission and distribution and No. 7 for wind power services, reflecting the company’s success in helping clients pursue greater sustainability and resilience through renewable power generation and widescale distributed infrastructure deployment. Water and wastewater utilities continue to face challenges both old and new – from aging infrastructure to concerns over supply and resilience – driving the company’s water business to rank No. 3 for sanitary and storm sewer services, No. 4 in water supply, No. 4 in water treatment and desalination plants, No. 4 in hydro plants and No. 6 in wastewater treatment plants.

Black & Veatch’s telecommunications business – which ranked third for that industry in April’s Top 500 Design Firms list – held onto that position in the updated list, while ranking No. 1 in transmission lines and cabling, and No. 2 for towers and antennae, reflecting the market’s ongoing deployment of public and private communications networks, including 5G, broadband and small cell.

“Our clients depend on us to provide fully integrated engineering and construction services, and to embrace innovation at the highest level to deliver greater efficiency and value,” Edwards said. “Every day, we leverage our creativity and expertise to work in new ways, augmenting our decades of experience and deep institutional knowledge with an aggressive embrace of technology. And we’re committed to bringing our clients along on this journey, helping them adapt and evolve as we pursue the next generation of sustainable infrastructure.”

The ENR Sourcebook rankings follow the outlet’s April release of its “Top 500 Design Firms” report. Driven by client demand for Black & Veatch’s expertise in delivering the full range of integrated infrastructure services – including power generation and delivery, renewable energy, and water and wastewater treatment – the company placed 11th overall on the Top 500 list, and ranked second in power, third in telecommunications and fourth in water.

Among the rankings:

TOP DESIGN FIRMS IN POWER

Ranked 1 in Top 10 Solar Power

Ranked 2 in Top 50 Power

Ranked 2 in Top 25 Fossil Fuel

Ranked 2 in Top 5 Operation and Maintenance

Ranked 3 in Top 25 Transmission and Distribution

Ranked 4 in Top 10 Hydro Plants

Ranked 7 in Top 10 Wind Power

Ranked 9 in Top 10 Co-generation

TOP DESIGN FIRMS IN MANUFACTURING, TELECOM

Ranked 1 in Top 5 Transmission Lines and Cabling

Ranked 2 in Top 10 Towers and Antennae

Ranked 3 in Top 50 Telecommunications

TOP DESIGN FIRMS IN PETROLEUM

Ranked 3 in Top 10 Offshore and Underwater Facilities

Ranked 7 in Top 25 Refineries and Petrochemical Plants

Ranked 17 in Top 50 Petroleum

TOP DESIGN FIRMS IN ENVIRONMENT

Ranked 3 in Top 25 Sanitary and Storm Sewers

Ranked 4 in Top 50 Water Supply

Ranked 4 in Top 20 Water Treatment, Desalination Plants

Ranked 6 in Top 25 Wastewater Treatment Plants

Ranked 7 in Top 50 Sewer and Waste

Ranked 8 in Top 10 Solid Waste

Ranked 9 in Top 20 Water Transmission Lines and Aqueducts

Ranked 13 in Top 20 Chemical and Soil Remediation

Ranked 14 in Top 15 Dams and Reservoirs

Ranked 28 in Top 50 Hazardous Waste

TOP DESIGN FIRMS IN GENERAL BUILDING

Ranked 4 in Top 25 Government Offices

Editor’s Notes:

Demand for Black & Veatch’s services is being met by more than 10,000 professionals who deliver and support engineering, construction, procurement, consulting and technology solutions.

ENR is a 102-year-old industry publication of BNP Media. ENR provides news, analysis, commentary and data that construction industry professionals use to do their jobs more effectively.

The Top 500 Rankings are based on revenues within Black & Veatch’s individual business lines.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries by addressing the resilience and reliability of our world's most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2019 were US$3.7 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

