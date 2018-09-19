ENTRADE IO Launching Token Sale Bringing Energy Access to Remote Rural Areas Around the World

Entrade IO Pte. Ltd. (Singapore Company Registration No. 201828499K) ("Entrade
IO"), a new company founded by the CEO of Arensis and Entrade
Energiesysteme AG, Julien Uhlig, intends to launch a token sale to raise
funds for the development of the "Entrade Energy Platform," a blockchain
based platform for global social impact and renewable energy projects in
Asia and Africa. The delivery of affordable electricity, heating,
cooling and even the distillation of water to remote rural areas will be
made possible through blockchain technology and leaders in decentralized
energy systems.
Entrade IO’s tokens have the symbol "ENTR" and these tokens will be
utilized for the development of the Entrade Energy Platform. ENTR tokens
may have the ability to be traded on exchanges that will be confirmed in
the future.
The Entrade Energy Platform is a blockchain based platform for the
global pre-sale of renewable energy units called cWh
(Crypto-Watt-Hours). The streamlined administration and monitoring
platform offers a new level of cost efficiency through its automated
smart contract technology, limiting fluctuating currency value and
allowing the ability to donate to renewable energy projects in
developing countries.
Julien Uhlig, CEO of Arensis and Entrade Energiesysteme AG and founder
of the newly formed Entrade IO, stated “For the past ten years, I’ve had
the vision of powering small villages through renewable microgrid
systems. Advanced hardware, software and blockchain technology is now
making it a reality.”
The Entrade Energy Platform will utilize blockchain technology developed
by Schneider Electric, in partnership with Arensis. The blockchain
Application Programming Interface (API) platform will be licensed
exclusively to Entrade IO and its related corporations. Until now, the
direct sale of power on a micro-level has been limited by high
transaction costs and the cost of operating a small-scale utility for
individual customers has not been feasible. Blockchain technology,
integrated with smart metering, efficient demand-based power management,
automation and AR-based forecasting, is now able to be streamlined with
fully automated smart contracts and ledger processing.
About ENTRADE IO
Entrade IO aims to develop the Entrade Energy Platform for the funding,
purchase and sale of energy through social impact energy projects. It
will grant the ability to directly donate to renewable energy projects
and transactions, particularly in developing countries where small-scale
projects have not been feasible due to currency fluctuations, transfer
constraints and other obstacles. Founded by Arensis and Entrade
Energiesysteme AG CEO, Julien Uhlig, the new hardware/software
blockchain platform is a completely separate entity from Arensis.
Entrade IO intends to buy technology from Arensis/EntradeAG and develop
projects bringing energy access to rural areas around the world.
Disclaimer: This press release has been prepared by Entrade IO
Pte. Ltd. in connection with a proposed token sale to be carried
out by Entrade IO Pte. Ltd. based on sources believed to be reliable and
plans to date. The token sale and the token functionality of the tokens
that are to be sold during the token sale remain in the stage of
planning and are subject to change prior to launch. Nothing in this
press release should be construed as (i) an offer of, or a solicitation
for an investment in, securities or any other financial instrument in
any jurisdiction, or (ii) a representation, warranty or
undertaking of the accuracy or fulfilment of any particular matter
presented.
