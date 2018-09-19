Log in
ENTRADE IO Launching Token Sale Bringing Energy Access to Remote Rural Areas Around the World

09/19/2018 | 01:42am CEST

Entrade IO Pte. Ltd. (Singapore Company Registration No. 201828499K) ("Entrade IO"), a new company founded by the CEO of Arensis and Entrade Energiesysteme AG, Julien Uhlig, intends to launch a token sale to raise funds for the development of the "Entrade Energy Platform," a blockchain based platform for global social impact and renewable energy projects in Asia and Africa. The delivery of affordable electricity, heating, cooling and even the distillation of water to remote rural areas will be made possible through blockchain technology and leaders in decentralized energy systems.

Entrade IO’s tokens have the symbol "ENTR" and these tokens will be utilized for the development of the Entrade Energy Platform. ENTR tokens may have the ability to be traded on exchanges that will be confirmed in the future.

The Entrade Energy Platform is a blockchain based platform for the global pre-sale of renewable energy units called cWh (Crypto-Watt-Hours). The streamlined administration and monitoring platform offers a new level of cost efficiency through its automated smart contract technology, limiting fluctuating currency value and allowing the ability to donate to renewable energy projects in developing countries.

Julien Uhlig, CEO of Arensis and Entrade Energiesysteme AG and founder of the newly formed Entrade IO, stated “For the past ten years, I’ve had the vision of powering small villages through renewable microgrid systems. Advanced hardware, software and blockchain technology is now making it a reality.”

The Entrade Energy Platform will utilize blockchain technology developed by Schneider Electric, in partnership with Arensis. The blockchain Application Programming Interface (API) platform will be licensed exclusively to Entrade IO and its related corporations. Until now, the direct sale of power on a micro-level has been limited by high transaction costs and the cost of operating a small-scale utility for individual customers has not been feasible. Blockchain technology, integrated with smart metering, efficient demand-based power management, automation and AR-based forecasting, is now able to be streamlined with fully automated smart contracts and ledger processing.

About ENTRADE IO

Entrade IO aims to develop the Entrade Energy Platform for the funding, purchase and sale of energy through social impact energy projects. It will grant the ability to directly donate to renewable energy projects and transactions, particularly in developing countries where small-scale projects have not been feasible due to currency fluctuations, transfer constraints and other obstacles. Founded by Arensis and Entrade Energiesysteme AG CEO, Julien Uhlig, the new hardware/software blockchain platform is a completely separate entity from Arensis. Entrade IO intends to buy technology from Arensis/EntradeAG and develop projects bringing energy access to rural areas around the world.

Disclaimer: This press release has been prepared by Entrade IO Pte. Ltd. in connection with a proposed token sale to be carried out by Entrade IO Pte. Ltd. based on sources believed to be reliable and plans to date. The token sale and the token functionality of the tokens that are to be sold during the token sale remain in the stage of planning and are subject to change prior to launch. Nothing in this press release should be construed as (i) an offer of, or a solicitation for an investment in, securities or any other financial instrument in any jurisdiction, or (ii) a representation, warranty or undertaking of the accuracy or fulfilment of any particular matter presented.


© Business Wire 2018
