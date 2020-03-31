Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ENVISIONRX CONTINUES TO ACHIEVE RECOGNITION FOR EXCELLENCE IN MANAGING PHARMACY BENEFITS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 10:44am EDT

TWINSBURG, Ohio, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnvisionRx, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and division of EnvisionRxOptions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rite Aid Corporation, today announced it has received Accreditation in Utilization Management and Health Information Products Certification for Pharmacy Benefits Information from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality that accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. These achievements add to those the company already holds, including accreditations from URAC for Pharmacy Benefit Management and Drug Therapy Management. The pharmacies division of EnvisionRxOptions also holds accreditations for its mail and specialty pharmacies, including URAC for Mail Order and Specialty Pharmacy Services, Specialty Pharmacy Services from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), and Verified Internet Pharmacy Practice Sites® (VIPPS®) for mail pharmacy from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®).

Accreditation in Utilization Management Demonstrates Dedication to Quality Care

The NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation is a quality assessment program that focuses on consumer protection and improvement in service to customers. Standards recognize that organizations that apply for accreditation have open access networks, and can improve service quality and utilize customized structures to meet purchaser needs.

“Achieving NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation demonstrates that EnvisionRx has the systems, processes and personnel in place to conduct utilization management in accordance with the strictest quality standards,” stated Margaret E. O’Kane, president of NCQA.

"When it comes to utilization management tactics, not all approaches are equal,” stated Dan Robson, president of EnvisionRxOptions. “While it may seem that denying drugs would save the plan money, the lack of necessary medication could lead to undesirable health outcomes and even more complications. On the other hand, allowing more drugs without assessing appropriateness could needlessly drive up spend. Our balanced approach ensures patients receive the right medication, at the right time and for the right price. Our utilization management programs offer clinically sound solutions based on indication, effectiveness, safety and adherence to drive improved health outcomes for members.”

One of Only Three Organizations to Earn Certification for Pharmacy Benefits

The NCQA Health Information Products (HIP) Certification for Pharmacy Benefits is a quality assessment program that health plans can use to assess organizations that develop and provide content, tools and services in pharmacy benefits. EnvisionRx is one of only three organizations to earn this Certification. The process included evaluation of EnvisionRx’s management of various aspects of its data collection and systems operation, and the process it uses to continuously improve the services it provides.

"Pharmacy benefits have become increasingly and unnecessarily complex. EnvisionRx was founded on the simple idea of doing things differently and aligning our interests with those of our clients and their members. This Certification proves that we are helping to simplify pharmacy benefits for our clients and improve the quality of care for patients," said Robson.

About EnvisionRx

EnvisionRx is a division of EnvisionRxOptions, a pharmacy benefits and services company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Rite Aid. Nationally accredited, EnvisionRx provides affordable and effective prescription drug coverage for employers, unions and health plans. The first PBM to offer true transparency, EnvisionRx provides flexible services, unique network and formulary design, and specialty pharmacy care. Using its proprietary EnvisionCare model, EnvisionRx optimizes all aspects of the pharmacy care experience to consistently achieve better patient and plan outcomes. For more information, visit envisionrx.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

###

Jan Yates
EnvisionRxOptions
234-212-3778
jyates@envisionrx.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of ENGINEERING COMPANIES Dated 31-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
11:13aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of VANASPATI AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES Dated 31-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
11:12aTARGET CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aALLIANZ : EU states step in where trade credit insurers fear to tread
RE
11:11aIMPERIAL OIL : cutting spending plans for 2020 by $1 billion
AQ
11:11aBONAVA PUBL : Annual general meeting in Bonava AB (publ) 2020
AQ
11:10aChlorine Institute Recognizes 15 North American and International Facilities for Diamond Level Safety and Environmental Performance
GL
11:09aUK Grocers Enjoy Record Sales Growth But Virus-Induced Buying Set to Fade
DJ
11:08aSIEMENS : Court finds Helsinki less at fault than Siemens in metro dispute
RE
11:08aOMNITEK ENGINEERING CORP : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group