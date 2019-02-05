EON NRG : Appendix 3B - Renounceable Rights Issue

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

Eon NRG Limited (E2E)ABN66 138 145 114

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued 1. Fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of E2E (Shares). 2. Listed options to acquire Shares (Options).

2 Number of +securities issued or to IOG proposes to issue: be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 1. up to 406,389,160 Shares (subject to rounding) (New Shares); and 2. up to 414,389,160 Options (subject to rounding) (New Options); to be issued under a renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer announced to ASX on 6 February 2019. The New Shares will be issued on a 1:1 basis and 1 attaching New Option will be issued for every New Share issued.

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

1.

New Shares: The same as the terms ofexisting Shares.

2. New Options: Exercise price of $0.015 per New Option and an expiry date of 22 February 2021.

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:  the date from which they do  the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment  the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration $0.007 per New Share with 1 attaching New Option for every New Share issued.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity thatNo. has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i 1. New Shares: Yes. 2. New Options: This will be a new class of security. Each share issued on exercise of a New Option will rank equally in all respects from the date of issue with other ordinary shares on issue.

6b The date the security holder Not applicable. resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issuedNot applicable. without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued withNot applicable. security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued withNot applicable. security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued underNot applicable. an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule Not applicable. 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h If +securities were issued under ruleNot applicable. 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining Not applicable. issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7 February 2019

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

On or before 6 March 2019 (unless the closing date is extended)

Number +Class 812,778,320 (including estimate of 406,389,160 New Shares to be issued under Entitlement Offer) 204,194,580 existing Options 406,389,160 New Options (being an estimate of the number of options that may be issued under the Entitlement Offer) Ordinary Shares Listed options exercisable at $0.02 expiring 29/11/2019 Listed options exercisable at $0.015 expiring 22/02/2021

Number +Class Nil Nil

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a Not applicable. trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 12 13

Is security holder approval required? No.

Is the issue renounceable or non- Renounceable. renounceable?

Ratio in which the +securities will be 1 New Share for every Share held at the record

14 15 16

offered date for the Entitlement Offer plus 1 attaching New Option for every New Share issued. +Class of +securities to which the 1. Ordinary Shares. offer relates 2. Listed Options. +Record entitlements

dateto

determine7.00 pm AEDT on 11 February 2019

Will holdings on different registers No. (or sub-registers) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17

Policy for deciding entitlements in Where fractions arise in the calculation of relation to fractions

entitlements, the number of New Shares or New Options will be rounded down to the nearest whole number.

18

Names of countries in which the Only security holders with registered addresses entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

in Australia and New Zealand will be eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

In accordance with Listing Rule 7.7, IOG has appointed CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd as nominee to sell the entitlements to which ineligible shareholders are entitled and remit net proceeds (if any) to them.

19

Closing date for receipt of 5.00 pm AEDT on 28 February 2019 (unless acceptances or renunciations

extended).

20

Names of any underwriters

CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd (up to $1,200,000 of New Shares).

21 Amount of any underwriting fee or Lead Manager Fee - $60,000 commission Management Fee - 1% of total capital raised Underwriting Fee - 5% of amount underwritten Placement Fee - 5% of shortfall placed over underwritten amount (All above are exclusive of GST) 8 million New Options (same class as being issued in Entitlement Offer)

22 Names of any brokers to the issue No person has been appointed to act as broker to the Entitlement Offer. CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd will act as lead manager.

23 Fee or commission payable to the N/A broker to the issue

24 Amount of any handling fee payable N/A to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

25 If the issue is contingent on security Not applicable. holders' approval, the date of the meeting

26 Date entitlement and acceptance A prospectus and entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled form will be despatched to eligible shareholders by no later than 14 February 2019.

27 If the entity has issued options, and 7 February 2019 the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28 Date rights trading will begin (if 8 February 2019 applicable)

29 Date rights trading will end (if 21 February 2019 applicable)

30 How do security holders sell their Eligible shareholders who wish to sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

entitlements in full on ASX must instruct their broker and provide details as requested from their Entitlement and Acceptance Form. All ASX sales of entitlements must be made by close of the entitlement trading period (21 February 2019).