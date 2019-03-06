EON NRG : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity ABN
Eon NRG LTD 66 138 145 114
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
MARK STOWELL
Date of last notice
26 November 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
INDIRECT
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Ascot Park Enterprises Pty Ltd
- (director and shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of super fund).
Merchant Holdings Pty Ltd - (director and shareholder of trustee of family trust and beneficiary of trust).
Date of change
6 March 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
26,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Class
-
A) Ordinary Shares
B) Options -
Expiry Date 22 February 2021 Exercise Price - A$0.015
Number acquired
-
A) 26,000,000
B) 26,000,000
Number disposed
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
$182,000
No. of securities held after change
52,000,000 Ordinary Shares (A) 26,000,000 Options (B)
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Rights Issue entitlement taken up
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
_________________________ SIMON ADAMS
7 March 2019
Name of entity ABN
Eon NRG LTD 66 138 145 114
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
MATTHEW McCANN
Date of last notice
29th November 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
DIRECT and INDIRECT
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Held in Nominee - ABN AMRO CLEARING SYDNEY NOMINEES PTY LTD
Date of change
6th March 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
-
A) 7,526,374 Ordinary Shares
B) 6,288,374 Options (Exercise Price
$0.0188, Expiry 29 November 2019)
Class
|
A) ORDINARY SHARES
C) OPTIONS (Exercise Price A$0.015,
Expiry 22 February 2021)
Number acquired
|
A) 2,985,063 Ordinary Shares
C) 2,985,063 Options (Exercise Price
$0.015, Expiry 22 February 2021)
Number disposed
NIL
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
$20,895.44
No. of securities held after change
|
-
A) 10,511,437 Ordinary Shares
-
B) 6,288,374 Options (Exercise Price
$0.0188, Expiry 29 November 2019)
-
C) 2,985,063 Options (Exercise Price
$0.015, Expiry 22 February 2021)
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Exercise of Rights taken up as part of Pro-rata Entitlement offer
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
_________________________ SIMON ADAMS
7 March 2019
Name of entity ABN
Eon NRG LTD 66 138 145 114
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
JOHN WHISLER
Date of last notice
|
28 November 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
DIRECT and INDIRECT
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Smartyequity EIS Pty Ltd
Date of change
6th March 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Expiry Date 29 November 2019, Exercise Price - A$0.0188
|
Class
A) ORDINARY SHARES C) OPTIONS
Expiry Date 22 February 2021, Exercise Price - A$0.015
|
Number acquired
|
A) 1,000,000 Shares C) 1,000,000 Options
|
|
NIL
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
$7,000
|
No. of securities held after change
|
-
A) 9,865,100 Ordinary Shares
-
B) 2,500,000 Options
Expiry Date 29 November 2019, Exercise
Price - A$0.0188
-
C) 1,000,000 Options
Expiry Date 22 February 2021, Exercise
Price - A$0.015
