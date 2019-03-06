Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EON NRG : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 10:17pm EST

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABN

Eon NRG LTD 66 138 145 114

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MARK STOWELL

Date of last notice

26 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Ascot Park Enterprises Pty Ltd

- (director and shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of super fund).

Merchant Holdings Pty Ltd - (director and shareholder of trustee of family trust and beneficiary of trust).

Date of change

6 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

26,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Class

  • A) Ordinary Shares

  • B) Options -

Expiry Date 22 February 2021 Exercise Price - A$0.015

Number acquired

  • A) 26,000,000

  • B) 26,000,000

Number disposed

Nil

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$182,000

No. of securities held after change

52,000,000 Ordinary Shares (A) 26,000,000 Options (B)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Rights Issue entitlement taken up

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

_________________________ SIMON ADAMS

7 March 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABN

Eon NRG LTD 66 138 145 114

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MATTHEW McCANN

Date of last notice

29th November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

DIRECT and INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Held in Nominee - ABN AMRO CLEARING SYDNEY NOMINEES PTY LTD

Date of change

6th March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

  • A) 7,526,374 Ordinary Shares

  • B) 6,288,374 Options (Exercise Price

$0.0188, Expiry 29 November 2019)

Class

A) ORDINARY SHARES

C) OPTIONS (Exercise Price A$0.015,

Expiry 22 February 2021)

Number acquired

A) 2,985,063 Ordinary Shares

C) 2,985,063 Options (Exercise Price

$0.015, Expiry 22 February 2021)

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$20,895.44

No. of securities held after change

  • A) 10,511,437 Ordinary Shares

  • B) 6,288,374 Options (Exercise Price

    $0.0188, Expiry 29 November 2019)

  • C) 2,985,063 Options (Exercise Price

$0.015, Expiry 22 February 2021)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Exercise of Rights taken up as part of Pro-rata Entitlement offer

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

_________________________ SIMON ADAMS

7 March 2019

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABN

Eon NRG LTD 66 138 145 114

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

JOHN WHISLER

Date of last notice

28 November 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

DIRECT and INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Smartyequity EIS Pty Ltd

Date of change

6th March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

  • A) 8,865,100 Ordinary Shares

  • B) 2,500,000 Options

Expiry Date 29 November 2019, Exercise Price - A$0.0188

Class

A) ORDINARY SHARES C) OPTIONS

Expiry Date 22 February 2021, Exercise Price - A$0.015

Number acquired

A) 1,000,000 Shares C) 1,000,000 Options

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$7,000

No. of securities held after change

  • A) 9,865,100 Ordinary Shares

  • B) 2,500,000 Options

    Expiry Date 29 November 2019, Exercise

    Price - A$0.0188

  • C) 1,000,000 Options

Expiry Date 22 February 2021, Exercise

Price - A$0.015

CRP02 16 App 3y Change of Director's Interest J Whisler Mar0619

Disclaimer

EON NRG Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 03:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32pASX : MGE - Units on Issue & Monthly Redemptions - Feb 2019
PU
10:26pDIAMOND BANK : Shareholders approve Diamond Bank's merger with Access Bank
AQ
10:26pSWISS LIFE : ABCON backs CBN's stance on monetary policy, financial stability
AQ
10:25pCHAMPIONS LEAGUE : Manchester United, Porto advance to quarterfinals
AQ
10:23pEX-NISSAN BOSS GHOSN STILL RECUPERATING AFTER RELEASE ON BAIL : lawyer
AQ
10:17pEON NRG : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10:17pEPIZYME : Announces Pricing of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock
BU
10:12pDENSO : Announces Personnel and Organizational Changes
PU
10:12pAIR NEW ZEALAND : brings BROODS charity concert to Nelson
PU
10:08pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : AT&T joins Global Telco Security Alliance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Stunning Comeback as Man Utd Eliminate PSG Via Late Penalty
5Oil edges up on OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.