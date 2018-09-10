Log in
EON NRG : Change of Director's Interest Notice - M Stowell

09/10/2018 | 05:01am CEST

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity ABN

Eon NRG LTD 66 138 145 114

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MARK STOWELL

Date of last notice

10 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Ascot Park Enterprises Pty Ltd - (director and shareholder of trustee and beneficiary of super fund).

Merchant Holdings Pty Ltd - (director and shareholder of trustee of family trust and beneficiary of trust).

Date of change

5 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

33,464,472 Ordinary Shares 17,232,236 Options

Expiry date - 29 November 2019 Exercise price - A$0.02

Class

  • A) Ordinary Shares

  • B) Options -

Expiry Date 29 November 2019 Exercise Price - A$0.02

Number acquired

78,020

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$468 ($0.006/share)

No. of securities held after change

33,542,492 Ordinary Shares 17,232,236 Options

Expiry date - 29 November 2019 Exercise price - A$0.02

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

_________________________ SIMON ADAMS

10 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

EON NRG Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 03:01:00 UTC
