EOS Alliance : Launches with the Mandate to “Empower EOS For All”

A global group of EOS blockchain community members and Block Producers
today unveiled EOS
Alliance. This new coordinating group will further unlock the full
potential of EOS, the world’s fastest governed blockchain, by providing
a platform for collaborative, transparent decision-making and
information-sharing within the EOS community.
EOS Alliance, established as a nonprofit entity, will serve the EOS
community by streamlining and facilitating communication and education
that affects EOS token holders, Block Producers, application creators
and other stakeholders.
The move was endorsed by dozens of influential stakeholders in the
distributed EOS community, including over three dozen EOS Block
Producers.
EOS Alliance Mandate
The EOS Alliance will serve under its guiding vision of Empowering
EOS For All to curate and coordinate various existing efforts within
the EOS community. The Alliance will:
-
Facilitate multi-language conversations (initially in English, Korean
and Chinese) and education around key ecosystem issues, debates and
developments.
-
Refrain, in accordance with its bylaws (now being drafted), from
gaining any executive power within EOS governance structures.
-
Facilitate discussion and help workgroups make clear recommendations.
As its first act, the EOS Alliance has already begun forming a series of
working groups with diverse community participation to inform and advise
on the ecosystem’s most challenging topics.
EOS Alliance Leadership
The EOS Alliance will launch initially with a seven (7) member Board,
expanding as needed in a process currently under draft.
Within 12 months, the EOS Alliance intends to have a fully elected
board, to include members of diverse backgrounds and geographic regions,
representing a variety of EOS community stakeholders and perspectives.
The initial board members are expected to be:
-
A seat reserved for special appointment, held in the interim by
Lightning Clearwater III, also serving as the Alliance’s General
Counsel
-
Brock Pierce, Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and former partner at
Block.one
-
Galia Benartzi, Co-founder of Bancor and LiquidEOS
-
Peter Li, founder of EOS Gravity, a community leader and Block Producer
-
Hai Feng, of EOS Store, an EOS Block Producer
-
Nix Nolledo, Philippine billionaire, founder of blockchain startup ODX
-
AKON, multi-platinum music artist and blockchain enthusiast
In addition, two observer seats have been established for
representatives to be selected by the paid Block Producers via a
mechanism to be decided by them.
Staff initially will include interim Executive Director Thomas Cox,
former Block.one VP of Product (where he led the work on EOS’s
governance mechanisms), Deputy Executive Director Myra Wang (Dan Wang),
formerly of the influential Chinese community EOS Gravity, and
Communications Director Kevin Wilcox, co-founder of EOS Go.
The board and staff are in the advanced stages of forming a legal
foundation as a nonprofit public benefit entity in an advanced
jurisdiction.
EOS Alliance Support and Sustainability
Pledges of funding have been secured for the first 90 days of operation,
and board members are tasked with fundraising for the Alliance.
Additionally, the Alliance will be funded by private donations, to be
made in EOS tokens so all transactions will be public and transparent on
the EOS blockchain. In its first six months, the Alliance will create a
sustainability plan beginning with donations, events, memberships,
content, trainings and more. The EOS Alliance is initially capping its
budget at US $1 million per year. All EOS Alliance financial information
will be publicly available.
EOS Alliance Working Groups
Initially, working groups will be formed to outline and facilitate
conversations on the following topics:
-
Dispute Resolution and Arbitration
-
Communications
-
Code Management (GitHub)
-
Exchanges
-
Constitution Drafting & Adoption
-
Mission: to curate an open process ensuring broad community
participation in drafting, discussing, revising, and publishing at
least two Constitution drafts for consideration by referendum.
-
This group intends to hold weekly video work sessions in English,
Mandarin and Korean (initially) to garner input.
All EOS Alliance working groups will be required by their charters to
operate inclusively and transparently.
The EOS Alliance formation is launching with support from over four
dozen Block Producers and other entities, including:
|
AcroEOS
|
|
|
|
|
EOS Vietnam
|
EOS Authority
|
|
|
|
|
EOS Village
|
Blockmatrix
|
|
|
|
|
EOS42
|
BlockSmith
|
|
|
|
|
eosAfrica
|
EOS Canada
|
|
|
|
|
EOSCafe
|
CryptoLions
|
|
|
|
|
EOSDAC
|
EOS Add
|
|
|
|
|
EOSeco
|
EOS Arabia
|
|
|
|
|
EOSeoul
|
EOS Asia
|
|
|
|
|
EOSfishRocks
|
EOS Beijing
|
|
|
|
|
EOShenzhen
|
EOS Bixin
|
|
|
|
|
EOSKH
|
EOS Cannon
|
|
|
|
|
EOSPH
|
EOS Costa Rica
|
|
|
|
|
EOSphere
|
EOS Dublin
|
|
|
|
|
EOSRIO
|
EOS Germany
|
|
|
|
|
EOSYS
|
EOS Gravity
|
|
|
|
|
GenerEOS
|
EOS Meso
|
|
|
|
|
HelloEOS
|
EOS Nairobi
|
|
|
|
|
HKEOS
|
EOS Nation
|
|
|
|
|
LibertyBlock
|
EOS New York
|
|
|
|
|
LiquidEOS
|
EOS Ono
|
|
|
|
|
Meet.One
|
EOS Pacific
|
|
|
|
|
Node one
|
EOS Pay
|
|
|
|
|
OracleChain
|
EOS Silicon Valley
|
|
|
|
|
Saltblock
|
EOS Store
|
|
|
|
|
shEOS
|
EOS Sw/eden
|
|
|
|
|
StartEOS
|
EOS Tribe
|
|
|
|
|
Worbli
|
EOSunion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
