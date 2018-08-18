Log in
EOS Alliance : Launches with the Mandate to “Empower EOS For All”

08/18/2018 | 01:01am CEST

Initial Board Members Include Prominent EOS Influencers Brock Pierce, Bancor and LiquidEOS Co-Founder Galia Benartzi, and Multi-Platinum Music Artist AKON

A global group of EOS blockchain community members and Block Producers today unveiled EOS Alliance. This new coordinating group will further unlock the full potential of EOS, the world’s fastest governed blockchain, by providing a platform for collaborative, transparent decision-making and information-sharing within the EOS community.

EOS Alliance, established as a nonprofit entity, will serve the EOS community by streamlining and facilitating communication and education that affects EOS token holders, Block Producers, application creators and other stakeholders.

The move was endorsed by dozens of influential stakeholders in the distributed EOS community, including over three dozen EOS Block Producers.

EOS Alliance Mandate

The EOS Alliance will serve under its guiding vision of Empowering EOS For All to curate and coordinate various existing efforts within the EOS community. The Alliance will:

  • Facilitate multi-language conversations (initially in English, Korean and Chinese) and education around key ecosystem issues, debates and developments.
  • Refrain, in accordance with its bylaws (now being drafted), from gaining any executive power within EOS governance structures.
  • Facilitate discussion and help workgroups make clear recommendations.

As its first act, the EOS Alliance has already begun forming a series of working groups with diverse community participation to inform and advise on the ecosystem’s most challenging topics.

EOS Alliance Leadership

The EOS Alliance will launch initially with a seven (7) member Board, expanding as needed in a process currently under draft.

Within 12 months, the EOS Alliance intends to have a fully elected board, to include members of diverse backgrounds and geographic regions, representing a variety of EOS community stakeholders and perspectives.

The initial board members are expected to be:

  1. A seat reserved for special appointment, held in the interim by Lightning Clearwater III, also serving as the Alliance’s General Counsel
  2. Brock Pierce, Chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation and former partner at Block.one
  3. Galia Benartzi, Co-founder of Bancor and LiquidEOS
  4. Peter Li, founder of EOS Gravity, a community leader and Block Producer
  5. Hai Feng, of EOS Store, an EOS Block Producer
  6. Nix Nolledo, Philippine billionaire, founder of blockchain startup ODX
  7. AKON, multi-platinum music artist and blockchain enthusiast

In addition, two observer seats have been established for representatives to be selected by the paid Block Producers via a mechanism to be decided by them.

Staff initially will include interim Executive Director Thomas Cox, former Block.one VP of Product (where he led the work on EOS’s governance mechanisms), Deputy Executive Director Myra Wang (Dan Wang), formerly of the influential Chinese community EOS Gravity, and Communications Director Kevin Wilcox, co-founder of EOS Go.

The board and staff are in the advanced stages of forming a legal foundation as a nonprofit public benefit entity in an advanced jurisdiction.

EOS Alliance Support and Sustainability

Pledges of funding have been secured for the first 90 days of operation, and board members are tasked with fundraising for the Alliance. Additionally, the Alliance will be funded by private donations, to be made in EOS tokens so all transactions will be public and transparent on the EOS blockchain. In its first six months, the Alliance will create a sustainability plan beginning with donations, events, memberships, content, trainings and more. The EOS Alliance is initially capping its budget at US $1 million per year. All EOS Alliance financial information will be publicly available.

EOS Alliance Working Groups

Initially, working groups will be formed to outline and facilitate conversations on the following topics:

  • Dispute Resolution and Arbitration
  • Communications
  • Code Management (GitHub)
  • Exchanges
  • Constitution Drafting & Adoption
    • Mission: to curate an open process ensuring broad community participation in drafting, discussing, revising, and publishing at least two Constitution drafts for consideration by referendum.
    • This group intends to hold weekly video work sessions in English, Mandarin and Korean (initially) to garner input.

All EOS Alliance working groups will be required by their charters to operate inclusively and transparently.

The EOS Alliance formation is launching with support from over four dozen Block Producers and other entities, including:

AcroEOS         EOS Vietnam
EOS Authority EOS Village
Blockmatrix EOS42
BlockSmith eosAfrica
EOS Canada EOSCafe
CryptoLions EOSDAC
EOS Add EOSeco
EOS Arabia EOSeoul
EOS Asia EOSfishRocks
EOS Beijing EOShenzhen
EOS Bixin EOSKH
EOS Cannon EOSPH
EOS Costa Rica EOSphere
EOS Dublin EOSRIO
EOS Germany EOSYS
EOS Gravity GenerEOS
EOS Meso HelloEOS
EOS Nairobi HKEOS
EOS Nation LibertyBlock
EOS New York LiquidEOS
EOS Ono Meet.One
EOS Pacific Node one
EOS Pay OracleChain
EOS Silicon Valley Saltblock
EOS Store shEOS
EOS Sw/eden StartEOS
EOS Tribe Worbli
EOSunion
 

For more information and the latest updates, visit us at https://eosalliance.io/, join our Telegram group here and follow us on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
