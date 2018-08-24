EOS Russia :  Half year report 1 January – 30 June 2018

24/8/2018

IFRS NAV at the end of the period was SEK 1,079 million (667) and SEK 26.78 per share (16.54).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 30 million (62) and SEK 0.74 per share (1.48).

For further information, please contact: ir@eos-russia.com

EOS Russia is an investment company headquartered in Stockholm. The overall objective of the company is to offer attractive returns via investments in the Russian electricity industry. EOS Russia's shares have been listed on First North, a marketplace operated by the Stockholm Stock Exchange, since 25 June 2007. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Certified Adviser.

This information is information that EOS Russia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on August 24, 2018.