EOS imaging : Announces 4th System Installation at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA -
PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software
solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today
announced its fourth EOS system installation at the Hospital for Special
Surgery (HSS), which has been ranked #1 in the U.S. for Orthopedics by
U.S. News & World Report for the past nine consecutive years. HSS is the
world’s largest academic medical center dedicated to musculoskeletal
health, performing more than 33,000 surgical procedures a year.
“Patients come to HSS from more than 80 countries and all 50 of the
United States because we deliver the most advanced diagnosis, treatment
and care for even the most complex cases, so it’s important that we
continue to lead also in low dose imaging” said Roger Widmann,
MD, Spine Surgeon and Chief of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery at HSS. “Over
the years, the value of low-dose imaging has been appreciated by an
increasingly broad spectrum of our specialists and patients, compelling
us to increase access with a fourth installation which is also the first
at an HSS location other than our main campus in New York City.”
Peter K. Sculco, MD, an Assistant Attending Orthopedic Surgeon
who specializes in hip and knee replacement and revision surgery at HSS,
added, “Our joint replacement surgeons have had great success with
low-dose imaging and use sitting and standing biplanar imaging to better
understand each patient’s specific anatomy and dynamic pelvic motion.
This additional information has allowed us to customize our treatment
plans for component position which may reduce the risk of early
dislocation and allow our patients a more rapid recovery.”
“We are particularly excited with this fourth system installation at
HSS as it demonstrates the significant value of our patient-specific
solutions at such a significant and prominent location and across
multiple specialties including pediatric, spine, hip joint replacement,
and sports medicine,” stated Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive
Officer of EOS imaging. “Expansion within hospitals is a key driver
for our success and becomes evident once surgeons and patients have
access to EOS, as demonstrated by the continued increase in case volume.
Furthermore, with growing interest in pre-op software planning solutions
for more efficient operating initiatives, more surgeons are utilizing
our 3D planning services, hipEOS 3.0, spineEOS, and kneeEOS, for
execution in the operating room and we look forward to building upon
this success.”
EOS imaging solutions are available at HSS in the following departments:
Lerner Children’s Pavilion, Department of Radiology and Imaging, Caspary
Research Building, and now at the HSS Westchester regional facility.
ABOUT EOS imaging
EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops
and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing
imaging, rapid 3D modeling of patient X-ray images, web-based
patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan
into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of
care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for
orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS
imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging
has over 300 system installations in more than 30 countries generating
more than 1 million patient exams annually. In FY 2018, the company
reported revenue of €35.3 million. EOS imaging has corporate locations
in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than
175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.
EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI
