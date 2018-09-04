Log in
EOS imaging : Installs Its First Site in Mexico

09/04/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

The company expands its geographic presence to the largest Central American market from its North American subsidiary

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced the first installation of an EOS® system in Mexico, the largest Central American market, at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Mexico, located in Mexico City.

“Shriners Hospitals for Children – Mexico, noted for excellent pediatric specialty care, modern medical technology and exceptional personnel, is proud to bring the EOS technology to our facility,” said Dr. Mariano Gonzalez Lugo, Hospital Administrator. “The ability to obtain full-body, weight-bearing images of our patients will further enhance the orthopedic care we provide. In addition, the EOS system produces images with far less patient exposure to radiation than conventional X-rays. Our patients deserve safe, quality imaging and this is an important step in the right direction.”

Established in 1945, Shriners Hospital for Children - Mexico today has 80 beds and four operating rooms to treat patients up to 18 years of age for general pediatric orthopedics including upper- and lower-extremity surgeries, spine surgeries and bone lengthening and correction surgeries.

We applaud the Shriners Hospitals for Children for their commitment to safe imaging and are excited to see our footprint expand into Mexico,” commented Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging. “This is the first facility to adopt our system in Mexico City, serving more than 12 million inhabitants. It marks a significant step towards making our solutions available to Central American patients and healthcare providers.”

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS®, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 31 countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 250 installed EOS® platforms representing around one million patient exams every year. Revenues were €37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over 2012-2017.

For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext © PEA - PME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI


© Business Wire 2018
