EOS imaging : Installs Its First Site in Mexico

Regulatory News:
EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI -
Eligible PEA - PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for
orthopedics, today announced the first installation of an EOS® system in
Mexico, the largest Central American market, at Shriners Hospitals for
Children – Mexico, located in Mexico City.
“Shriners Hospitals for Children – Mexico, noted for excellent
pediatric specialty care, modern medical technology and exceptional
personnel, is proud to bring the EOS technology to our facility,” said
Dr. Mariano Gonzalez Lugo, Hospital Administrator. “The ability to
obtain full-body, weight-bearing images of our patients will further
enhance the orthopedic care we provide. In addition, the EOS system
produces images with far less patient exposure to radiation than
conventional X-rays. Our patients deserve safe, quality imaging and this
is an important step in the right direction.”
Established in 1945, Shriners Hospital for Children - Mexico today has
80 beds and four operating rooms to treat patients up to 18 years of age
for general pediatric orthopedics including upper- and lower-extremity
surgeries, spine surgeries and bone lengthening and correction surgeries.
“We applaud the Shriners Hospitals for Children for their commitment
to safe imaging and are excited to see our footprint expand into
Mexico,” commented Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging. “This is
the first facility to adopt our system in Mexico City, serving more than
12 million inhabitants. It marks a significant step towards making our
solutions available to Central American patients and healthcare
providers.”
About EOS imaging
EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS®, a major innovative
medical imaging solution dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and
orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per
year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 31
countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China
and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 250
installed EOS® platforms representing around one million patient exams
every year. Revenues were €37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over
2012-2017.
For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.
EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext © PEA - PME
150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext
markets in Paris.
EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN:
FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005654/en/