EOS imaging : Showcases hipEOS at the International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty (ISTA) in London

Internationally recognized leaders in total hip arthroplasty (THA) to present the value of EOS along the hip care pathway through 7 podium presentations and 3 posters

EOS imaging (Euronext, FR0011191766 – EOSI - Eligible PEA - SME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, will demonstrate its online hipEOS 3D surgical planning software at its booth during the International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty’s (ISTA) 31st Annual Congress, being held October 10-13 in London, UK. The ISTA Congress is dedicated to advancing the art and science of technology in joint replacement by connecting leading clinicians, engineers, researchers with industry members from around the globe to address new and foundational topics in arthroplasty.

Seven podium presentations and three posters will highlight the value of EOS as a unique solution along the THA care pathway. This will include clinical results related to the improvement of THA outcomes through a better inclusion of pelvis/spine relations, global body compensation mechanisms, standing and seated functional positions, and image-based quality control tools. In particular, teams from two of the top ten ‘Best Hospitals for Orthopedics”1, the Hospital of Special Surgery (HSS) and New York University (NYU), from Imperial College, London, and Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital (Paris) will address how these improvements can be facilitated through EOS full body, weight-bearing and seated exams and of the hipEOS software.

The latest generation of the hipEOS software addresses the risk of implant impingement based on the planed size and position of the components in standing and seated EOS images. The software calculates the theoretical sitting position and offers a range of motion simulation to check for implant impingement based on each patient’s unique anatomy.

Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging, commented, "Our full body, low dose solution is being recognized across the globe as a superior alternative to traditional imaging. Our EOSapps suite of 3D surgical planning solutions offer an easy way to identify patients at risk, create a personalized plan, and discuss the procedure with patients. We are happy to see our solutions widely represented by worldwide leaders at ISTA and committed to developing innovative solutions that make these growing volume procedures easier and safer for the whole medical community.”

ABOUT EOS IMAGING

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS®, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 33 countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 280 installed EOS® platforms representing more than one million patient exams every year. Revenues were €37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over 2012-2017. For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

