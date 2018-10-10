EOS imaging : Showcases hipEOS at the International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty (ISTA) in London

Regulatory News:
EOS imaging (Euronext, FR0011191766 – EOSI - Eligible PEA - SME), the
pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, will
demonstrate its online hipEOS 3D surgical planning software at its booth
during the International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty’s (ISTA)
31st Annual Congress, being held October 10-13 in London, UK.
The ISTA Congress is dedicated to advancing the art and science of
technology in joint replacement by connecting leading clinicians,
engineers, researchers with industry members from around the globe to
address new and foundational topics in arthroplasty.
Seven podium presentations and three posters will highlight the value of
EOS as a unique solution along the THA care pathway. This will include
clinical results related to the improvement of THA outcomes through a
better inclusion of pelvis/spine relations, global body compensation
mechanisms, standing and seated functional positions, and image-based
quality control tools. In particular, teams from two of the top ten
‘Best Hospitals for Orthopedics”1, the Hospital of Special
Surgery (HSS) and New York University (NYU), from Imperial College,
London, and Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital (Paris) will address how these
improvements can be facilitated through EOS full body, weight-bearing
and seated exams and of the hipEOS software.
The latest generation of the hipEOS software addresses the risk of
implant impingement based on the planed size and position of the
components in standing and seated EOS images. The software calculates
the theoretical sitting position and offers a range of motion simulation
to check for implant impingement based on each patient’s unique anatomy.
Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging, commented, "Our
full body, low dose solution is being recognized across the globe as a
superior alternative to traditional imaging. Our EOSapps suite of 3D
surgical planning solutions offer an easy way to identify patients at
risk, create a personalized plan, and discuss the procedure with
patients. We are happy to see our solutions widely represented by
worldwide leaders at ISTA and committed to developing innovative
solutions that make these growing volume procedures easier and safer for
the whole medical community.”
For more information, visit our booth or contact us at: contact@eos-imaging.com
ABOUT EOS IMAGING
EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI
EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS®, a major innovative
medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and
orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per
year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 33
countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China
and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 280
installed EOS® platforms representing more than one million patient
exams every year. Revenues were €37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over
2012-2017. For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.
EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext © PEA - PME
150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext
markets in Paris.
1 https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings/orthopedics
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005743/en/