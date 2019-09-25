Log in
EOS imaging : to Showcase Breakthrough Spine Solutions at North American Spine Society (NASS) 34th Annual Meeting

09/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

The Company’s latest innovations in personalized spine care, including auto 3D modeling, will be featured at EOS Booth #2117

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, will present its differentiated Advanced Orthopedic Solutions for spine care, including spineEOS, EOSlink™ and Auto 3D modeling prototype, with a focus on personalized patient care during the North American Spine Society (NASS) 34th Annual Meeting, being held September 25-28 in Chicago, IL.

The Company will present the benefits of personalized spine care enabled by its product offering at EOS Booth #2117. This will include EOS imaging’s spineEOS online 3D planning software, which provides visualization of a patient’s spine in current state as well as in optimal correction based on scientific publications. spineEOS allows surgeons to optimize surgical strategy with stimulated osteotomies, pre-determined and positioned cages, as well as accurately plan length, width, and shape of spinal rods in 3D. The application utilizes the full body, weight-bearing 2D/3D EOS images to achieve optimal 3D frontal and sagittal alignment planning based on pediatric and adult reference values, including pelvis and knee compensatory mechanisms with automatically calculated, post-operative 3D parameters. Seamless integration of spineEOS pre-operative surgical planning software with intra-operative surgical solutions is now made possible via EOSlink, which was introduced in April 2019.

In addition, the Company will showcase a prototype of its new Auto 3D modeling application, which uses artificial intelligence, more specifically deep learning algorithms, to automatically generate weight-bearing 3D spine models in the standing position from EOS biplanar low dose images.

“We are proud to feature breakthrough innovations in our product portfolio at one of the most prominent spine meetings of the year. We continue to develop a patient-specific product portfolio that sustains the growing physician adoption of our unique low-dose imaging and Advanced Orthopedic Solutions for the treatment of spinal diseases,” stated Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging.

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 300 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. In FY 2018, the company reported revenue of €35.4 million. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI


© Business Wire 2019
