EP Energy to Host Second Quarter Results Webcast on August 9

08/05/2019 | 07:40pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EP Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: EPEG) has scheduled a webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 9:00 a.m. Central Time, on Friday, August 9 to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial and operational results. The company's second quarter earnings press release is scheduled to be issued before market-hours on Friday, August 9, 2019.

EP Energy Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/EP Energy Corporation)

The webcast may be accessed online through the company's website at epenergy.com in the Investor Center.  A limited number of telephone lines will be available to participants by dialing 888-317-6003 (conference ID# 3715004) 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available through September 9, 2019 on the company's website in the Investor Center or by dialing 877-344-7529 (conference ID# 10134118).  If you have any questions regarding the dial-in procedures, please contact Jordan Strauss at 713-997-6791.

About EP Energy
The company focuses on enhancing the value of its high quality asset portfolio, increasing capital efficiency, maintaining financial flexibility, and pursuing accretive acquisitions and divestitures. EP Energy is working to set the standard for efficient development of hydrocarbons in the U.S. Learn more at epenergy.com.

Contact
Investor and Media Relations
Jordan Strauss
713-997-6791
Jordan.Strauss@epenergy.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ep-energy-to-host-second-quarter-results-webcast-on-august-9-300896673.html

SOURCE EP Energy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
