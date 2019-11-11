Log in
EP Energy to Host Third Quarter Results Webcast on November 12

11/11/2019 | 07:31am EST

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EP Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: EPEGQ) has scheduled a webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 9:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, November 12 to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial and operational results. The company's third quarter earnings press release is scheduled to be issued before market-hours on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

EP Energy Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/EP Energy Corporation)

The webcast may be accessed online through the company's website at epenergy.com in the Investor Center.  A limited number of telephone lines will be available to participants by dialing 888-317-6003 (conference ID# 9014737) 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available through December 12, 2019 on the company's website in the Investor Center or by dialing 877-344-7529 (conference ID# 10136673).  If you have any questions regarding the dial-in procedures, please contact Jordan Strauss at 713-997-6791.

About EP Energy
The company focuses on enhancing the value of its high quality asset portfolio, increasing capital efficiency, maintaining financial flexibility, and pursuing accretive acquisitions and divestitures. EP Energy is working to set the standard for efficient development of hydrocarbons in the U.S. Learn more at epenergy.com.

Contact
Investor and Media Relations 
Jordan Strauss
713-997-6791
Jordan.Strauss@epenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ep-energy-to-host-third-quarter-results-webcast-on-november-12-300955279.html

SOURCE EP Energy Corporation


