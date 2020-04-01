Log in
EPA Approves Wide Array of LidoChem's Performance Nutrition Products for Herbicide Tank Mixes

04/01/2020 | 09:53am EDT

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently approved a wide array of LidoChem, Inc.’s Performance Nutrition products for use in herbicide tank mixes. This will aid the American farmer by providing more tools with a single application reducing production costs and boosting crop performance.

“This action allows a wide-spectrum of specialty products to be used with BASF®’s Engenia® herbicide; Bayer®’s XtendiMax® herbicide; Dow® AgroSciences Enlist One® and Enlist Duo® herbicides,” said Don Pucillo, president of LidoChem, Inc. “We now have the ability to help those growers using these herbicides customize programs for the labeled crops.”

Details regarding approved products can be found here:

https://www.pnfertilizers.com/press-release/performance-nutrition-products-approved-for-use-with-new-generation-of-herbicides-in-tank-mixes/

For more information contact your local Performance Nutrition dealer or visit their website at www.pnfertilizers.com.


© Business Wire 2020
