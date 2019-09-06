EPA, DOT say California actions on auto emissions appear to be 'unlawful'

Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG in July agreed to adopt revised California vehicle emissions standards in exchange for some flexibilities offered by the state. The four automakers also agreed not to challenge the state's legal authority.

The letter -- copies of which were sent to the automakers chief executives -- said the automakers' commitments "may result in legal consequences given the limits placed in federal law on California's authority." California did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)