Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EPA & NRC Answer Barrasso's Call to Sign Agreement Helping Wyoming Uranium Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), released the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to clarify the agencies' respective jurisdiction over in situ uranium recovery (ISR) activities. In a 2017 letter, Barrasso called on EPA and NRC to enter into a MOU. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed the MOU in Wyoming with Governor Mark Gordon present. ISR is the primary method to produce uranium in the United States. The agreement will ensure the predictable and safe regulation of ISR facilities.

'This agreement is a major win for uranium production in Wyoming,' said Barrasso. 'The Trump administration is limiting unnecessary regulations and making it easier for American companies to do business. Nuclear power is clean and reliable. It provides carbon free energy and creates good paying jobs. This agreement will help preserve Wyoming's uranium industry. Wyoming leads the United States in uranium production. I want to thank the leadership of the EPA and the NRC for answering my call to enter into this important agreement.

In the 2017 letter to the EPA administrator, Barrasso wrote: 'While Commissioner Ostendorff noted that the NRC has the authority to deviate from EPA's regulations on a site-specific basis should EPA exceed its authority under [the Uranium Mill Tailings Radiation Control Act], he stated that this approach could easily lead to continuing conflict between the agencies and court challenges to NRC's actions. In order to end such conflict, I ask that, in addition to withdrawing EPA's rule, you sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commission clarifying EPA's authority to set generally applicable standards and NRC's authority to implement the standards.'

As chairman, Barrasso has fought to preserve uranium production in Wyoming, helped enact bipartisan nuclear innovation legislation, and worked to have the Trump administration withdraw punishing regulations for uranium producers.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pALPHINAT : Announces a Profit of $110,960 for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2020
AQ
05:58pCopper Fox Announces Waiver of Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
NE
05:55pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
BU
05:54pKNOLL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:52pEMPLOYERS HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:52pTOOTSIE ROLL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:51pNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Quarterly Distributions and Earnings Call
BU
05:50pSynchron Secures Further Funding from the Australian Government to Advance Commercialization of Stentrode
BU
05:50pCHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
05:48pNew Long-Term Care Pharmacy Study Highlights Unrecognized Outcomes and Cost Related to Patient Rx Interventions
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold rallies on U.S.-China row, Apple news slams stocks
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
3LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
4American and Southwest rethink summer flight adds as demand stalls
5Publicis beats dire market expectations amid worldwide ad freefall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group