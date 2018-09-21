EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler Concludes Visit to G7 Environmental Ministers Meeting

09/20/2018

HALIFAX - Today, Acting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler concluded his visit to the G7 Environmental Ministers meeting where he held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the European Commission. He also attended sessions with an expanded group of global leaders to discuss environmental concerns and solutions. While at the G7, the United States set in motion a number of international initiatives aimed at addressing tangible environmental issues with practical solutions including minimizing food waste, reducing marine litter, and improving air quality.

'I applaud Minister McKenna for hosting a successful G7 environmental ministry,' said Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. 'The United States is pleased with the progress being made by global leaders to advance practical solutions that will reduce marine litter, minimize food waste, and improve air quality. We look forward to continuing constructive dialogue.'

Administrator Wheeler began his visit on Tuesday holding a bilateral meeting with Japan's Minister of the Environment Masasharu Nakagawa where they discussed approaches to address marine litter, air quality, mercury management, and reducing carbon emissions. Following his meeting with Minister Nakagawa, Administrator Wheeler attended sessions focused on global cooperation on reporting and innovative solutions for extreme weather events where he highlighted EPA's work to improve water infrastructure through the Water Infrastructure Fiance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) program. Afterwards, Administrator Wheeler held a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Under Secretary of State for the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Therese Coffey where they discussed how the United States and United Kingdom can work cooperatively to curb food waste and marine litter as well as reduce carbon emissions.

Later in the evening, Administrator Wheeler held a bilateral meeting with Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna where they discussed the countries' ongoing commitment to clean oceans and conservation.

On Wednesday morning, Administrator Wheeler met with American industry stakeholders and conservation groups to discuss how the agency can work with private partners to curb marine litter and improve natural infrastructure to reduce coastal risk. Attendees included representatives from Ocean Conservancy, Nature Conservancy, American Chemistry Council, Walmart, and Circulate Capital.

Throughout the day, Administrator Wheeler attended various joint G7 sessions that focused on transitions to a low-carbon economy and nature conservancy. He also held bilateral meetings with Italian Minister of the Environment Sergio Costa and French Secretary of State to the Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Brune Poirson. Both meetings centered around the issues of ocean conservation, reducing carbon emissions, and improving air quality.

On Thursday, Administrator Wheeler attended a joint session focused on plastics and marine litter where he was also joined by National Oceananic and Atmophereic Administration Undersecretary Tim Gallaudet. Both Administrator Wheeler and Undersecetary Gallaudet delivered brief remarks emphasizing the U.S.' commitment to working with international partners to promote clean oceans and reduce marine litter.

Administrator Wheeler also held bilateral talks with European Union Commissioner Karmenu Vella where they discussed increased cooperation on a number of important issues such as marine litter, methods to improve water quality, and resource efficiency. They also discussed setting up an air quality exchange to share technical information among EPA and the EC's experts.

Administrator Wheeler concluded his visit to the G7 by holding a bilateral meeting with German Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Buildings and Nuclear Safety Svenja Schulze where they discussed emission reductions, the importance of enforcement for vehicle standards and addressing marine litter through a comprehensive and collaborative approach. Acting Administrator Wheeler also elaborated on President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord and reiterated how there is no shortage of important environmental issues to continue to work on with Germany and the rest of the G7 countries.

