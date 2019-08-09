Log in
EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : Announces Biofuel and Small Refinery Exemption Priorities

08/09/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

08/09/2019

WASHINGTON - EPA will announce its final decisions related to 31 small refinery exemptions and 6 application denials this afternoon on its web page, Public Data for the Renewable Fuel Standard - Small Refinery Exemptions (https://www.epa.gov/fuels-registration-reporting-and-compliance-help/rfs-small-refinery-exemptions). Under EPA's Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program, a small refinery may be granted a temporary exemption from its annual Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs) if it can demonstrate that compliance with the RVOs would cause the refinery to suffer disproportionate economic hardship. EPA evaluates submissions to determine whether an exemption may be granted, based on information presented by the petitioning refinery and on the statutory and regulatory requirements for exemption.

EPA is proud to announce its intention to further explore opportunities to remove regulatory burdens that prevent marketplace entrance and growth to natural gas, flexible fuel vehicles, and E85 fuels. EPA welcomes the opportunity to engage with stakeholders to explore deregulatory options in the coming months to ensure that it plays its part in supporting American farmers and consumers.

Finally, EPA has also been in regular communication with the National Corn Growers Association and their state affiliates on the agency's intent to expedite the reregistration of atrazine, a critical crop protection tool for corn. EPA is committed to an expeditious and transparent process to ensure that America's corn growers have the tools they need to grow safe, healthy, and abundant food for all Americans and a growing global population.

EPA's letter on atrazine is available here.

Disclaimer

EPA - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 21:25:04 UTC
