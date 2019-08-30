Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : Approves Emergency Fuel Waiver for Florida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

08/30/2019

WASHINGTON (August 30, 2019) - In response to Hurricane Dorian, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler today approved emergency fuel waver requests made on behalf of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

EPA has waived the federal Reid vapor pressure requirements for fuel sold in Florida to minimize problems with the supply of gasoline. EPA has also waived the prohibition on the blending of reformulated gasoline blendstock for oxygenated blending with other gasoline blendstock or oxygenate in Florida. In a separate waiver, EPA has waived the prohibition of using dyed Non-Road Locomotive and Marine (NRLM) diesel fuel in motor vehicle diesel engines. EPA will allow the sale, distribution and use of red dyed NRLM diesel fuel in the State of Florida for use in highway diesel vehicles, but the diesel fuel must meet the 15 ppm sulfur standard set forth at 40 C.F.R. § 80.520. These waivers will continue through September 15, 2019.

The Clean Air Act allows EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, in consultation with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, to waive certain fuel requirements to address shortages caused by the Hurricane. Administrator Wheeler quickly determined that extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist in portions of Florida as a result of the approaching hurricane and has granted temporary waivers to help ensure that an adequate supply of gasoline and diesel is available in the affected areas until normal supply to the region can be restored.

As required by law, EPA and the Department of Energy (DOE) evaluated the situation and determined that granting a short-term waiver was consistent with the public interest. EPA and DOE are continuing to actively monitor the fuel supply situation resulting from Hurricane Dorian and will act expeditiously if extreme and unusual supply circumstances exist in other areas.

To mitigate any impacts on air quality, the Clean Air Act provides criteria for when fuels waivers may be granted and requires that waivers be limited as much as possible in terms of their geographic scope and duration.

More information: www.epa.gov/enforcement/fuel-waivers

Disclaimer

EPA - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 22:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29pJuul raises over $750 million in expanded funding round
RE
06:25pTrump says trade meeting with China set for September is still on
RE
06:20pIMF board to meet for informal session about Argentina -spokesperson
RE
06:20pArgentina curbs banks' access to pesos amid growing market turmoil
RE
06:19pArgentina curbs banks' access to pesos amid growing market turmoil
RE
06:09pTwitter CEO's hacked account sends racist tweets before being secured
RE
06:07pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Intermodal facility, cold storage could benefit ag shippers
PU
06:03pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Retailers in spotlight as tariffs on consumer products kick in
RE
06:02pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Approves Emergency Fuel Waiver for Florida
PU
05:52pDEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT OF CANADA : Government of Canada supports design of the world's first low-noise and low-emissions tanker to protect oceans health
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAMPA ENERGIA S.A : PAMPA ENERGIA S A : Increase on Share Buyback Plan, Call for Shareholders' Meeting and Rep..
2AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company
3INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES INC : INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES (OTCQB: INND) Reports Second Quarter 201..
4DaVita Prepares its Nearly 20,000 Florida Dialysis Patients for Hurricane Dorian
5VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group