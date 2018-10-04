EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : Awards $120K to Resource Conservation & Development for Northeast Iowa, Inc. to Implement Lead and Radon Mitigation

10/04/2018

(Lenexa, Kan., Oct. 4, 2018) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $1.2 million in cooperative agreements awarded to 10 organizations working to address environmental justice (EJ) issues in their communities. Resource Conservation & Development for Northeast Iowa, Inc. was awarded $120,000 to develop and implement lead and radon remediation strategies and provide information about local environmental and public health issues.

The funding is provided through EPA's Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving (CPS) program, which supports local organizations in their efforts to develop and implement community-driven solutions that address environmental and public health disparities in minority, low-income, tribal and indigenous populations. Projects selected this year reflect an emphasis on support for rural communities and watershed protection.

'Many rural and disadvantaged communities are disproportionately impacted by environmental health risks, such as lead exposure or unsafe drinking water,' said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. 'EPA is committed to supporting local partnerships that will improve the environment and health of these underserved communities.'

The 2018 awards provide up to $120,000 per project for a two-year project period. Special consideration this year was given to projects located in rural areas, with the goal of increasing outreach and community capacity-building in areas where such resources can be particularly scarce. Eight of the 10 total projects awarded are in rural areas.

Resource Conservation & Development for Northeast Iowa, Inc. and its partners will also distribute free test kits for lead and radon testing; provide multi-lingual interpretation of results for residents; and bring together private and public partners to develop and implement remediation strategies. This project reflects the program's rural focus and EPA's commitment to working collaboratively with other partners as it involves local government, local industry, and state universities.

Environmental Justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income in the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.

