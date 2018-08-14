EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : Begins Public Comment Period on Proposed Settlement for the Southern Portion of the McLouth Steel Site in Mich.

08/14/2018

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA042

CHICAGO (Aug. 14, 2018) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accepting public comments on a proposed settlement with MSC Land Co. LLC to address potential environmental liabilities related to the purchase of 183 acres of the McLouth Steel site, 1491 West Jefferson Ave., Trenton, Mich.

McLouth Steel Corp. owned and operated the integrated steel mill from the early 1950s to 1996. Processes included basic oxygen furnaces, hot strip mill, and continuous casting.

EPA will accept written comments on the proposal until Sept. 13. To view the full proposal, visit the Federal Register website at: https://www.epa.gov/fedrgstr. To submit comments:

Visit the https://www.regulations.gov website and find Docket ID No. EPA-R5: CERCLA No. V-W-18-C-012, or



Visit EPA's website at: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/mclouth-steel, or



Send written comments postmarked no later than Sept. 13 to Kirstin Safakas, U.S. EPA Region 5, Superfund Division (SI-6J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604-3590, or email safakas.kirstin@epa.gov, or fax 312-353-1263.



###