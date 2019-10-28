EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : U.S. EPA awards nearly $200,000 to reduce diesel emissions in Guam and American Samoa

10/28/2019

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced the award of two Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grants to the American Samoa Power Authority and Guam Environmental Protection Agency totaling $196,887. The funds will be used to replace diesel municipal trucks and school buses, and to install electric vehicle charging stations.

'By promoting clean diesel technologies, we can improve air quality and human health, advance American innovation and support green jobs,' said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. 'Reducing exposure to diesel pollution is important for everyone, particularly children, one of our most sensitive populations.'

Throughout October, EPA is celebrating Children's Health Month and highlighting many programs and resources that states, territories and local partners can use to protect our nation's children. Since Oct. 1, 2018, EPA has awarded more than $9 million in DERA funding for rebates to replace older diesel school buses with newer, cleaner vehicles. DERA grants have supported nearly 25,000 cleaner buses across the country for America's schoolchildren.

American Samoa Power Authorityreceived $118,038 to replace four diesel trucks and install three electric vehicle charging stations.

'This grant helps us upgrade diesel-fuel trucks with cleaner burning vehicles and that's one more step toward helping us meet our commitment to a healthier, cleaner environment in American Samoa,' said American Samoa Power Authority Acting Executive Director Wallon Young.

Guam Environmental ProtectionAgencyreceived $78,849 to replace three diesel school buses.

EPA has implemented standards to make diesel engines more than 90 percent cleaner, but many older diesel engines remain in operation and predate these standards. Older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. These pollutants are linked to health problems, including aggravated asthma, lung damage, and other serious health problems.

From 2008 to 2016, EPA has awarded $629 million nationally to retrofit or replace 67,300 engines and equipment from port, airport, transit and school bus, rail, long and short haul truck, drayage truck, marine vessel, agriculture, construction, and other fleets. More than 454 million gallons of fuel have been saved as a result of DERA projects. EPA estimates that total lifetime emission reductions achieved through DERA include 15,490 tons of particulate matter and 472,700 tons of nitrogen oxides. These reductions have created up to $19 billion of health benefits.

These efforts in the western United States are part of the West Coast Collaborative, which leverages public and private funds and partnerships to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources. The vehicle and equipment upgrades will cut emissions of fine particulates, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide.

