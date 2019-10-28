Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : U.S. EPA awards nearly $500,000 to Hawaii Department of Health to help reduce diesel emissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

10/28/2019

HONOLULU - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced the award of $474,474 in Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grants to the Hawaii Department of Health. These funds will be combined with $316,494 in Volkswagen Mitigation Settlement funds and $2,511,239 in fleet cost-share to retrofit and replace old, polluting municipal diesel vehicles.

'By promoting clean diesel technologies, we can improve air quality and human health, advance American innovation and support green jobs,' said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. 'Reducing exposure to diesel pollution is important for everyone, particularly children, one of our most sensitive populations.'

Throughout October, EPA is celebrating Children's Health Month and highlighting many programs and resources that tribes, states, territories and local partners can use to protect our nation's children. This fiscal year (Oct. 2018 - Sept. 30, 2019), EPA awarded more than $9 million in DERA funding for rebates to replace older diesel school buses with newer, cleaner vehicles. Clean diesel funding through DERA grants has supported nearly 25,000 cleaner buses across the country for America's schoolchildren.

The Hawaii Department of Health will use the $474,474 DERA grant to help with diesel vehicle replacements for several partner agencies:

  • Honolulu City and County Board of Water Supply will replace one heavy-duty truck
  • Hawaii Department of Transportation will replace one road zipper
  • State of Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Offices will replace two buses.

'The Hawaii Department of Health is excited to continue our partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) program,' said Marianne Rossio, Hawaii Department of Health Clean Air Branch chief. 'The DERA grant enables us to subsidize the replacement of older diesel vehicles, which reduces harmful air emissions, improves air quality and protects the health of Hawaii residents. This year's grant will be supplemented by funds from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Settlement provided by the Hawaii State Energy Office of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

EPA has implemented standards to make diesel engines more than 90 percent cleaner, but many older diesel engines remain in operation and predate these standards. Older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. These pollutants are linked to health problems, including aggravated asthma, lung damage, and other serious health problems.

From 2008 to 2016, EPA has awarded $629 million nationally to retrofit or replace 67,300 engines and equipment from port, airport, transit and school bus, rail, long and short haul truck, drayage truck, marine vessel, agriculture, construction, and other fleets. More than 454 million gallons of fuel have been saved as a result of DERA projects. EPA estimates that total lifetime emission reductions achieved through DERA include 15,490 tons of particulate matter and 472,700 tons of nitrogen oxides. These reductions have created up to $19 billion of health benefits.

These efforts in the western United States are part of the West Coast Collaborative, which leverages public and private funds and partnerships to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources. The vehicle and equipment upgrades will cut emissions of fine particulates, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide.

Learn more about EPA's West Coast Collaborative, and EPA's Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.

###

Disclaimer

EPA - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 18:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pDollar dips on trade optimism, before Fed meeting
RE
02:52pBANK OF JAMAICA : 14-Day Repo Auction Results -28 October 2019
PU
02:49pDollar dips on trade optimism, before Fed meeting
RE
02:48pFord to cut 450 jobs at Canada plant on Flex, Lincoln MKT production halt
RE
02:47pLAMAR ALEXANDER : Van Hollen, Alexander Introduce Legislation to Reauthorize ARPA-E, Increase Funding for Advanced Energy Research and Development
PU
02:47pCorrection to Business and Diversity Article on Oct. 26 -- Journal Report
DJ
02:42pBSA BUILDING SOCIETIES ASSOCIATION : responds to FCA updated responsible lending rules
PU
02:37pPURDUE UNIVERSITY : receives first USDA grant to study organic hemp production
PU
02:33pDon't underestimate impact of forex and tariffs on trade - BoE's Tenreyro
RE
02:31pBOEING CEO : 'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX - testimony
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
3Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
4Global stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal
5ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group