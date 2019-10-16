EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : U.S. EPA ensures safe pesticide imports in Arizona, California

10/16/2019

SAN FRANCISCO - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it has prevented 15 companies from importing over 333,000 pounds of illegal pesticides and devices into the United States under federal pesticide laws. In addition, four of these companies have agreed to correct the violations and pay a combined $52,656 in penalties for attempting to import misbranded and illegal pesticides.

'Companies that produce, sell or import pesticides must adhere to our nation's pesticides laws to protect public health and the environment,' said Mike Stoker, EPA's Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest. 'These protections help ensure consumer safety and the proper handling of pesticide products.'

The following four companies with import violations of federal pesticides law agreed to come into compliance and pay a penalty.

DowAgrosciences LLC will pay a $9,790 penalty for attempting to import 120 bags of a misbranded pesticide in Los Angeles.

Atticus LLC will pay a $19,016 penalty for attempting to import 972 containers of an unregistered pesticide in San Luis, Ariz.

EcoStadt Technologies LLC will pay $10,861 for attempting to import 1,692 containers of a misbranded pesticide in Oakland, Calif.

Floricultura Pacific Inc. will pay $12,989 for importing an unregistered pesticide and failing to declare the import to EPA.

Each of the four companies came into compliance by relabeling, registering or destroying the imported pesticides.

Federal law requires pesticide importers provide data to EPA regarding pesticides or devices that may be entering the U.S. by submitting Notice of Arrival forms to EPA for review before they enter the country. The forms contain important information such as registration number of the pesticide, active ingredients, quantities, countries of origin, identity of producing establishments, carriers, ports of entry, and contact data. This information helps EPA decide whether pesticidal products may pose unreasonable risks to public health or the environment and provides contact information in the event of an emergency related to the movement of potentially harmful pesticides or devices.

Before manufacturers can sell pesticides in the U.S., EPA must evaluate them to ensure they meet federal safety standards. EPA grants a registration or license that permits and sets the conditions for a pesticide's distribution, sale and use.

The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act helps safeguard the public by ensuring that the pesticides are used, stored and disposed of safely. EPA registration and labeling requirements protect public health and the environment by minimizing risks associated with the production, handling and application of pesticides. Pesticides not handled appropriately can lead to fatalities, permanent loss of eye sight, skin burns or rashes, vomiting, headaches and dizziness. Consumers should follow pesticide label directions for proper use and look for the EPA registration number printed on product labels.

