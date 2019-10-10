Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : helps upgrade Albuquerque diesel-powered trucks, protecting future generations and improving air quality

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

10/10/2019

Contact Information:

Joe Hubbard or Jennah Durant at r6press@epa.gov or 214 665-2200

DALLAS - (Oct.10, 2019) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $909,697 to the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico to replace 14 diesel-powered trucks with new trucks that meet 2019 EPA emissions standards. Throughout Children's Health Month, EPA is highlighting many programs and resources that state and local partners can use to protect our nation's children. This grant was made available under a competitive national grant program administered by EPA with funding authorized by Congress under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA).

'Protecting children's health is one of EPA's most important responsibilities and we are taking steps to ensure that children are breathing clean air,' said EPA Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. 'This grant demonstrates our commitment to reduce emissions and improve air quality for future generations.'

Older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants including nitrogen oxide (NOx) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which contribute to serious public health problems, including asthma, lung cancer and various other cardiac and respiratory diseases. DERA grants have funded projects that provided immediate health and environmental benefits. From fiscal years 2008 to 2016, EPA has awarded more than $629 million to retrofit or replace more than 67,300 engines in vehicles, vessels, locomotives or other pieces of equipment. EPA estimates that these projects will reduce emissions by 472,700 tons of NOx and 15,490 tons of PM2.5 over the lifetime of the affected engines.

October 1, 2019, marks the beginning of EPA's Children's Health Month. In 1995, EPA began to focus explicitly on the unique vulnerabilities and needs of children, including pregnant women, with respect to the air they breathe, the water they drink, and exposures to chemicals in places where they live, learn and play. Clean diesel funding through DERA has supported nearly 25,000 cleaner buses across the country for America's schoolchildren.

For more information on DERA grants and EPA's Clean Diesel Program, visit https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel.

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: http://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/region6.htm

# # #

Disclaimer

EPA - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 18:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04pStocks up, dollar down with eyes on U.S.-Sino trade talks
RE
03:01pDollar tumbles as safe-haven bid diminishes on Brexit, trade optimism
RE
03:01pU.S. judge urges parties to wisely use Purdue opioid settlement funds
RE
03:01pSEMA SPECIALTY EQUIPMENT MARKET ASSOCIATION : 2019 SEMA Award Finalists Announced
PU
02:55pDollar tumbles as safe-haven bid diminishes on Brexit, trade optimism
RE
02:55pGluten-Free New England Serves Up 1st Boston Expo
SE
02:52pStocks up, dollar down with eyes on U.S.-Sino trade talks
RE
02:48pCurrent Media's $CRNC Token Set To List on Openfinance ATS And Its International Partner Network
BU
02:46pCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Reform WTO and resist protectionism, say Commonwealth trade ministers
PU
02:45pCompanies Struggle While Awaiting Rulings on Tariff Exemptions
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group