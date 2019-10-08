Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : settles Clean Air Act violations at ARG refinery in Bradford, Pa.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 03:06pm EDT

10/08/2019

PHILADELPHIA (October 8, 2019) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today it has settled alleged Clean Air Act violations by American Refining Group, Inc. (ARG) at ARG's petroleum refinery in Bradford, Pennsylvania.

In an administrative consent agreement, ARG has agreed to pay a $350,000 penalty along with $4.5 million in equipment improvements that were completed prior to the final settlement. These improvements will dramatically reduce air emissions from the facility.

EPA cited ARG for several violations, including noncompliance with several terms of the refinery's operating permit that was issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The alleged violations include:

  • Failure to install a fuel gas recovery unit within the required compliance period;

  • Exceedances of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter (NOx) emission limits;

  • Failure to properly operate an emission-reducing flare;

  • Failure to comply with equipment leak detection and repair (LDAR) safeguards;

  • Failure to comply with performance requirements for petroleum storage vessels;

  • Failure to comply with national emission standards for hazardous air pollutants for industrial boilers.

This settlement takes into account ARG's prior compliance efforts -- including the replacement of a coal-fired boiler and an associated fuel gas recovery system. The new boiler -- costing an estimated $4.5 million -- may reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 567 tons per year and emissions of particulate matter by 9 tons per year.    

As part of the settlement, ARG has certified that it is now in compliance with applicable Clean Air Act requirements.

# # #

Disclaimer

EPA - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 19:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Lower As Hopes For U.S.-China Trade Talks Fade But Fed's Powell Provides Support
DJ
03:39pFormer Goldman programmer fails, again, to toss theft conviction
RE
03:34pPOWELL : Time for Fed to expand balance sheet 'now upon us'
RE
03:34pFED'S POWELL : Outlook 'favourable,' steps to address money market volatility coming 'soon'
RE
03:32pBinding Alitalia offer can be made by Oct 15 deadline - Italy minister
RE
03:27pFed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Avoid Funding-Market Strains -- Update
DJ
03:23pLoonie weakens as global growth fears grip investors
RE
03:22pRising U.S.-China tensions dim hopes for end to trade war
RE
03:22pIndexes briefly cut losses in choppy trade after Powell comments
RE
03:21pChina, Blue-Chip Companies Drive Bond Boom
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
3Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
4U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nissan, Airbus, Samsung, Wirecard

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group