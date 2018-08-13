Log in
EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : to host Smart Sectors meeting with Utah mining industry leaders on August 14

08/13/2018

DENVER -- On Tuesday, August 14, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a national Smart Sectors roundtable discussion with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality and leaders from Utah's mining industry in Midway, Utah.

'Utah's mining industry plays a critical role in developing our natural resources and securing clean air, land and water,' said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. 'These EPA Smart Sectors discussions will help us work together and develop new approaches to environmental challenges.'

WHO

Representatives from EPA, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, the Utah Mining Association, Utah's mining industry, and NGOs.

WHAT

EPA Smart Sectors Mining Roundtable

The roundtable is focused on improving relationships, enhancing communication, and identifying practical solutions to various environmental regulatory, permitting, and compliance challenges to achieve more effective and efficient environmental outcomes.

WHEN

Tuesday, August 14

3- 4:30 p.m.

WHERE

Zermatt Resort

784 West Resort Drive

Midway, Utah

EPA's Smart Sectors program is a national effort to partner with the regulated community to achieve better environmental outcomes. To advance this goal, EPA is hosting a series of sector-specific forums across the U.S, to better understand business practices, work collaboratively with the regulated community, and explain environmental regulations and the regulatory process in simple terms. EPA will also be seeking information about best practices in various industries and looking for opportunities to recognize companies that are going beyond compliance. Sectors identified for initial efforts in EPA Region 8 include: Agriculture and Food/Beverage Production; Mining and Oil and Gas; and Outdoor Recreation/Tourism. Additional sectors may be added over time.

For more: https://www.epa.gov/smartsectors

Disclaimer

EPA - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 23:00:06 UTC
