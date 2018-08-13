EPA U S Environmental Protection Agency : to host Smart Sectors meeting with Utah mining industry leaders on August 14

08/13/2018
DENVER -- On Tuesday, August 14, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a national Smart Sectors roundtable discussion with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality and leaders from Utah's mining industry in Midway, Utah.
'Utah's mining industry plays a critical role in developing our natural resources and securing clean air, land and water,' said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. 'These EPA Smart Sectors discussions will help us work together and develop new approaches to environmental challenges.'
WHO
Representatives from EPA, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, the Utah Mining Association, Utah's mining industry, and NGOs.
WHAT
EPA Smart Sectors Mining Roundtable
The roundtable is focused on improving relationships, enhancing communication, and identifying practical solutions to various environmental regulatory, permitting, and compliance challenges to achieve more effective and efficient environmental outcomes.
WHEN
Tuesday, August 14
3- 4:30 p.m.
WHERE
Zermatt Resort
784 West Resort Drive
Midway, Utah
EPA's Smart Sectors program is a national effort to partner with the regulated community to achieve better environmental outcomes. To advance this goal, EPA is hosting a series of sector-specific forums across the U.S, to better understand business practices, work collaboratively with the regulated community, and explain environmental regulations and the regulatory process in simple terms. EPA will also be seeking information about best practices in various industries and looking for opportunities to recognize companies that are going beyond compliance. Sectors identified for initial efforts in EPA Region 8 include: Agriculture and Food/Beverage Production; Mining and Oil and Gas; and Outdoor Recreation/Tourism. Additional sectors may be added over time.
For more: https://www.epa.gov/smartsectors
