Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EPARTRADE : Welcomes Motorsports Expert John Kilroy to Lead Content and Audience Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:01am CEST

Kilroy brings more than 25 years of industry expertise to help build one-of-a-kind platform’s brand and community

EPARTRADE, the revolutionary trade-only global online part-sourcing platform, prepares for next-stage growth with the addition of racing industry expert John Kilroy to its team of dedicated motorsports business professionals. Kilroy joins the team as Chief of Content & Audience Development, responsible for developing and implementing the overall content strategy for the company. Through informative, insightful and compelling content, Kilroy will lead efforts to engage the EPARTRADE community while continuing to raise the company’s profile and grow its audience.

“John is a notable figure in the motorsports industry and brings an unparalleled expertise, dedication and passion to our team,” said Francisque Savinien, Founder, EPARTRADE. “His extensive experience in developing compelling content for racing audiences and his deep relationships within the industry will elevate EPARTRADE to new heights as we continue to build the brand and increase our audience.”

Before joining EPARTRADE Kilroy served as an editor, vice president and general manager at Performance Racing Industry, Inc. He spent 26 years helping to grow the brand, lead its editorial and guide its overall direction. During his time at PRI, he oversaw the production of the annual Performance Racing Industry Trade Show, led publishing efforts for the monthly B2B magazine, Performance Racing Industry – the leading trade publication in U.S. motorsports, while managing day-to-day operations.

In his role as Chief of Content & Audience Development, Kilroy will develop and implement strategies across all EPARTRADE channels that will establish, cultivate and deepen community engagement. He will spearhead the creation of content aimed to inform, update and engage the platform’s audience through the EPARTRADE subscriber newsletter and social media channels. Kilroy will also lead efforts to kick off an all-new “CEO Series,” a content series that will give audiences a brief intimate look at the leaders of key racing parts suppliers currently featured on EPARTRADE. The written and video series will give the community a close look at how these successful motorsport professionals started their careers, what they find most exciting about the industry today and more. The “CEO Series” will debut Sept. 20th, 2018, on EPARTRADE’s Industry News page and on LinkedIn.

Through EPARTRADE, suppliers can list their products online, allowing them to introduce their latest developments immediately to qualified buyers from all over the world. Teams, engine builders, fabricators, and other racing professionals can then access new parts and information in a fast and efficient manner. Featured products and services are designed for every form of racing, including road racing, stock car racing, open wheel short track racing, drag racing, off-road racing, karting and more.

About EPARTRADE

EPARTRADE, Electronic Performance And Racing Trade, is a revolutionary trade-only product-sourcing platform that works 24/7 to connect performance parts suppliers with racing business professionals around the globe.

EPARTRADE is a fast and efficient way to introduce new parts and services to the worldwide racing trade, allowing race engine builders, race teams, racing retailers, engineers and other verified racing businesses to access them from anywhere in the world, day or night. For more information on EPARTRADE, visit www.EPARTRADE.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21aGLOBAL GEOSCIENCE : Successful Production of Premium Quality Boric Acid
AQ
02:18aROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Impinj, Inc.
BU
02:17aLIONHUB : Final Director's Interest Notice - Jamie Khoo
PU
02:16aPERPETUAL ENERGY INC. : Announces Defence of Opportunistic Claims Relating to Sequoia Resources Corp. and Seeks Summary Dismissal of All Claims
AQ
02:13aCHILEAN METALS : CMX Regrets TSXV Decision to Halt Trading
AQ
02:12aQATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QSE jumps 3.8% on banks’ strong gains
AQ
02:12aFIRSTENERGY : to Provide $1.1 Billion in Bankruptcy Settlement
DJ
02:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United ratings as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku go missing against Spurs
AQ
02:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : Red alert as Manchester United crash to 3-0 home defeat to Spurs
AQ
02:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : Jose Mourinho claims Manchester United have solidarity after demoralising defeat to Tottenham
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. -..
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : and Uber Extend Collaboration to Automated Vehicle Technologies

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.