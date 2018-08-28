EPARTRADE : Welcomes Motorsports Expert John Kilroy to Lead Content and Audience Development

Kilroy brings more than 25 years of industry expertise to help build
one-of-a-kind platform’s brand and community
EPARTRADE,
the revolutionary trade-only global online part-sourcing platform,
prepares for next-stage growth with the addition of racing industry
expert John
Kilroy to its team of dedicated motorsports business professionals.
Kilroy joins the team as Chief of Content & Audience Development,
responsible for developing and implementing the overall content strategy
for the company. Through informative, insightful and compelling content,
Kilroy will lead efforts to engage the EPARTRADE community while
continuing to raise the company’s profile and grow its audience.
“John is a notable figure in the motorsports industry and brings an
unparalleled expertise, dedication and passion to our team,” said
Francisque Savinien, Founder, EPARTRADE. “His extensive experience in
developing compelling content for racing audiences and his deep
relationships within the industry will elevate EPARTRADE to new heights
as we continue to build the brand and increase our audience.”
Before joining EPARTRADE Kilroy served as an editor, vice president and
general manager at Performance Racing Industry, Inc. He spent 26 years
helping to grow the brand, lead its editorial and guide its overall
direction. During his time at PRI, he oversaw the production of the
annual Performance Racing Industry Trade Show, led publishing efforts
for the monthly B2B magazine, Performance Racing Industry – the
leading trade publication in U.S. motorsports, while managing day-to-day
operations.
In his role as Chief of Content & Audience Development, Kilroy will
develop and implement strategies across all EPARTRADE channels that will
establish, cultivate and deepen community engagement. He will spearhead
the creation of content aimed to inform, update and engage the
platform’s audience through the EPARTRADE subscriber newsletter and
social media channels. Kilroy will also lead efforts to kick off an
all-new “CEO Series,” a content series that will give audiences a brief
intimate look at the leaders of key racing parts suppliers currently
featured on EPARTRADE. The written and video series will give the
community a close look at how these successful motorsport professionals
started their careers, what they find most exciting about the industry
today and more. The “CEO Series” will debut Sept. 20th, 2018, on
EPARTRADE’s Industry News page and on LinkedIn.
Through EPARTRADE, suppliers can list their products online, allowing
them to introduce their latest developments immediately to qualified
buyers from all over the world. Teams, engine builders, fabricators, and
other racing professionals can then access new parts and information in
a fast and efficient manner. Featured products and services are designed
for every form of racing, including road racing, stock car racing, open
wheel short track racing, drag racing, off-road racing, karting and more.
About EPARTRADE
EPARTRADE, Electronic Performance And Racing Trade, is a revolutionary
trade-only product-sourcing platform that works 24/7 to connect
performance parts suppliers with racing business professionals around
the globe.
EPARTRADE is a fast and efficient way to introduce new parts and
services to the worldwide racing trade, allowing race engine builders,
race teams, racing retailers, engineers and other verified racing
businesses to access them from anywhere in the world, day or night. For
more information on EPARTRADE, visit www.EPARTRADE.com.
