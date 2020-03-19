EPD Circular Letter No. 04 of 2020 - Amendment in Instructions regarding Advance Payment against Imports

The Presidents/Chief Executives of all

Authorized Dealers in Foreign Exchange

Dear Sir/Madam,

Amendment in Instructions regarding Advance Payment against Imports

Attention of Authorized Dealers is invited to the instructions issued vide EPD Circular Letter No. 01 dated January 28, 2020 whereby import advance payment up to USD 10,000, or equivalent in other currencies, per invoice was allowed to manufacturing & industrial concerns and commercial importers for import of raw

materials, spare parts and machinery, for ultimate use by manufacturing & industrial concerns.



2. In order to further facilitate the manufacturing & industrial concerns, the above instructions have been modified. Henceforth, Authorized Dealers are allowed to effect advance payment up to USD 25,000/-, or equivalent in other currencies, per invoice on behalf of manufacturing & industrial concerns and commercial importers for import of raw material, spare parts and machinery, for ultimate use by manufacturing & industrial concern.



3. All other instructions on the subject shall remain unchanged.



4. Authorized Dealers are advised to bring the above instructions to the knowledge of all their constituents and ensure meticulous compliance of the above and other relevant instructions on the subject.

Yours truly, Sd/- (Arshad Mehmood Bhatti)

Director



