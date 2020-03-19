Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EPD Circular Letter No. 05 of 2020 - Revision of Instructions regarding Making and Dispatch of Shipping Documents by the Exporters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

The Presidents/Chief Executives of all
Authorized Dealers in Foreign Exchange

Dear Sir/Madam,

Revision of Instructions regarding Making and Dispatch of Shipping Documents by the Exporters

Attention of Authorized Dealers is invited to Para 11A Chapter 12 of the Foreign Exchange Manual regarding the above subject.

2. In order to facilitate the exporters, the instructions contained in the above mentioned paragraph have been amended. Accordingly, the existing instructions contained in Para 11A Chapter 12 of the Foreign Exchange Manual shall be replaced with the following:

Para 11A - Making and Dispatch of Shipping Documents Direct to Importer

As an exception to the instructions contained in Para 11, Authorized Dealers (ADs) may allow making of shipping documents in the name of the foreign importers and dispatch of the same by the exporters directly to the foreign consignees or their agents in the country of final destination by issuing a certificate as perAppendix V-12Ato the carriers (ships, airlines, trucks, railways etc.) subject to the following terms and conditions:

  1. The export overdues of an exporter should not be more than 5% of the previous year's exports.
  2. The value of export consignment to be shipped by the exporters shall be subject to following limits:
Criteria
Export overdues as a percent of previous financial year's exports proceeds realized, on the cut-off date (quarter end).
Up to 1%
More than 1% & up to 3%
More than 3% & up to 5%
Minimum export proceeds realized during the last three years in USD or equivalent in other currencies
5 million
2.5 million
USD 250,000
Value of export consignment in USD or equivalent in other currencies subject to fulfilment of above criteria (both conditions).
No Limit
Up to 1,000,000
Up to 500,000/-

  1. The exporter availing this facility shall have to provide a certificate to the AD on the prescribed format (Appendix V-12B) showing bank-wise consolidated position of outstanding overdue export bills, as of quarter end, as a percentage of the total exports proceeds realized during the preceding financial year. This certificate shall be used by the ADs for determining the value of export consignment, under sub-para (ii) above, during the quarter subsequent to the quarter end date to which the certificate relates.
  2. The AD may accept export performance certificates of other ADs showing export proceeds realized through them during the last three financial years in order to determine the export performance of the exporter.
  3. The AD shall obtain an undertaking from the exporter that export proceeds against such exports will be realized as per the prescribed time period. Further, the AD, at its discretion, may obtain personal guarantees of the Directors/Sponsors of the firm/company to ensure realization of export proceeds against such shipments.
  4. Before certification of Form-E/EFE, the AD shall obtain a valid contract/proforma invoice and satisfy itself about the bona fides of the importers/consignees abroad. Further, the AD shall also obtain copies of shipping documents (electronically or manually) within 10 working days from the date of the shipment.
  5. The AD shall monitor the shipment(s) made by the exporter and ensure realization of export proceeds thereagainst within the prescribed time. In case of non-realization within the prescribed period, the matter shall be reported to the Foreign Exchange Operations Department, SBP-BSC as per applicable instructions.
  6. In case of unsatisfactory behavior of the exporter or export overdues exceeding the prescribed limit, as mentioned at (ii) above, the AD shall discontinue extending the above facility to the exporter.

3. All other terms, conditions and instructions on the matter shall remain unchanged.

4. Authorized Dealers are advised to bring the above instructions to the knowledge of all their constituents and ensure meticulous compliance of the above and other relevant instructions on the subject.

Attachments

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 16:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:51pCASTELLUM : Annual General Meeting in Castellum AB (publ)
AQ
12:51pRELIANCE GLOBAL : CEO Offers Stock Purchase Program for Employees of Up to 1 Million Shares of the Company's Stock
AQ
12:51pLevel One Bancorp Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend
GL
12:50pJUNG, DMS & CIE. POOL GMBH : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:50pXPHYTO THERAPEUTICS : Epilepsy Treatment Program
EQ
12:50pFUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:49pGILEAD SCIENCES : Trump Says U.S. Will Cut Red Tape to Advance Virus Therapies -- Update
DJ
12:48pAYTU BIOSCIENCE : Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
PU
12:48pCHASE : COVID-19 – Update
PU
12:48pCORNING NATURAL GAS HOLDING CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group