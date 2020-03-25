EPD Circular Letter No. 10 of 2020 - Issuance Of Updated Foreign Exchange Manual

State Bank had updated the existing Foreign Exchange Manual-2019 by incorporating the changes made in the foreign exchange rules and regulations through various FE Circulars/Circular Letters/Notifications etc. issued upto March 14, 2019.

2. Since updation of the above version, several FE Circulars/Circular Letters etc. have been issued, which have been incorporated in the relevant chapters of the Manual. Accordingly, the Foreign Exchange Manual now stands updated upto March 14, 2020 and has been placed at the State Bank's website http://www.sbp.org.pk/fe_manual/index.htm.

3. Please bring the above instructions to the notice of all your constituents and ensure meticulous compliance.