EPD Circular Letter No. 12 of 2020 - Enhancement of Home Remittances through Formal Channels - Exchange Companies

The Chief Executive of All

Exchange Companies



Dear Sir/Madam, Enhancement of Home Remittances through Formal Channels - Exchange Companies





Attention of Exchange Companies is invited to EPD Circular Letter No. 15 dated December 06, 2019 and other related instructions on the subject issued from time to time.

2. In this regard, it has been decided with immediate effect that the existing incentive scheme for marketing of home remittances i.e. PKR 01 against USD 01 of remittance amount beyond 15% growth over last year may now be based on tiered growth i.e. Rs. 0.50 on 5% growth, Rs. 0.75 on 10% growth and Rs. 1.00 on 15% growt.

3. All other instructions on the subject shall remain unchanged.