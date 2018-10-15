EPHS Holdings to Commence 56 Acre Cannabis Campus Project

EPHS Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “EPHS”) (OTCQB:STNN), together with
Joint Venture Partner, Merritt Valley Cannabis, is pleased to announce
plans to commence work on its 56-acre expansion plan located in Merritt,
British Columbia, Canada. Ground breaking is scheduled for early 2019
for the phase one of the 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art Cannabis
Campus, which will consist of CBD and THC laboratory and extraction
buildings, a research and development building, and individual
hydroponic, and organic flower production facilities. The campus will be
capable of producing 5,500 kilograms of cannabis per year.
Partnerships with industry giants, in both the energy and intellectual
property (IP) sectors necessary for EPHS Holdings Inc. to become the
industry leader for low cost cannabis production, will be announced
while the Company is also in the final stages of securing a commercial
cultivation license identified as a license for Access to Cannabis
for Medical Purposes Regulation (“ACMPR”) from Health Canada.
CEO of Merritt Valley Cannabis, Stevan Perry, stated “Our expansion
plans and methodologies for Merritt Valley are based on industry
experience and learned understandings." Perry continued, "With the focus
of coupling our high yield cultivation methods and IP with our industry
leading low-cost energy rate, we are confident this will position us to
be one of the lowest cost producers in the industry at $0.80/g CAD."
Perry ended by stating "Having been the Vice President of Energy and
Major Projects during the start-up and initial public offering phase of
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (US:TGODF) (TSX:TGOD), we feel
it is vital for the next evolution of ACMPR companies to apply the
successes and shared learnings as the industry continues to establish
itself."
Funding for the Merritt Valley Cannabis Campus project is intended to
occur without affecting the current share structure of the Company.
About EPHS Holdings Inc.
EPHS Holdings Inc., is a late stage ACMPR applicant. EPHS Holdings Inc.
is a shareholder driven company and has a proven track record of
increasing shareholder value by investing in disruptive businesses and
in niche markets. EPHS’s business and operational plan is to cultivate
and distribute cannabis by securing a commercial cultivation license
identified as a license for Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes
Regulation. The Company was founded in 2012 and is based in Boynton
Beach, Florida.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements"
are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the
statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could
cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently
anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed
strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting EPHS
Holdings, Inc. and its business. Any forward-looking statement speaks
only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law,
the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it
is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When
considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind
the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in the Company's
filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report
on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its
Current Reports on Form 8-K. The risk factors and other factors noted in
the Company's SEC filings could cause actual results to differ
materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
About Emerald Plants Health Source
www.ephsholdings.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005293/en/