EPIC Adds Dave Tate in Dallas, Texas

10/08/2019 | 06:05am EDT

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that Dave Tate has joined the firm's Property and Casualty operations, as a Principal, reporting to EPIC Managing Principal and Director of the Southwest Region, KJ Wagner.

Tate, based in Dallas, will be responsible for new business development and the design, placement and management of property/casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients.

Tate joins EPIC from Marsh, where he specialized in the placement of insurance for businesses with difficult exposures, or difficult historical loss experience, particularly product liability issues and risk challenges in the Manufacturing, Construction and Energy industry.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Property & Casualty team in the Southwest region with Dave's addition," said KJ Wagner. "He brings a strong risk management background that adds tremendous value to our clients. He is a talented professional who will be a terrific addition to EPIC."

Dave Tate can be reached at david.tate@epicbrokers.com or 214.502.9799.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $600 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1008s2p-dave-tate-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: Dave Tate has joined EPIC's Property and Casualty operations.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-adds-dave-tate-to-its-property-and-casualty-operations-in-texas/
