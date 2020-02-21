Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EPIC Adds Trent Sullivan as a Producer in the firms Edgewood Healthcare Advisors Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 07:05am EST

NEW YORK, N.Y. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Trent Sullivan has joined the firm as a Producer in the firm's Edgewood Healthcare Advisors' Practice.

Trent Sullivan of EPIC

NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Trent Sullivan has joined the firm as a Producer in the firm's Edgewood Healthcare Advisors' Practice.

Sullivan will be responsible for new business development and the design and management of healthcare risk and insurance programs for clients. Sullivan brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare and municipal risk with successes in implementing creative and cost-effective solutions. Sullivan joins from OneDigital in Farmington, Connecticut.

Said Susan Tewhill, National Managing Principal, "Trent's extensive healthcare risk management background in both the client, carrier and consultant settings, as well as his in-depth understanding of the complex healthcare marketplace will provide immediate and long-term value to our clients. We are excited to add Trent to our growing national healthcare practice team."

"Trent's healthcare experience and successes in both the consultative and client roles will be of great value to our Edgewood Healthcare Advisor clients. We have thoughtfully built this practice with key players who share a common drive to provide exceptional solutions and service and I could not be more excited to have Trent join our team," said Matt LeBlanc, Edgewood Healthcare Advisor's Managing Principal.

Trent Sullivan can be reached at:
trent.sullivan@epicbrokers.com
860-713-8211(m)
860-521-8555(w)

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0221s2p-epic-healthcare-adv-300dpi.jpg
*Image caption: Logo, Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, a division of EPIC.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-adds-trent-sullivan-as-a-producer-in-the-firms-edgewood-healthcare-advisors-practice/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
07:24aInside the Philip Morris campaign to 'normalize' a tobacco device
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15aGlobal telcos join Alphabet, SoftBank's flying cellphone antenna lobbying effort
RE
07:11aRecovering factories keep UK economy on track in February - PMIs
RE
07:05aEPIC Adds Trent Sullivan as a Producer in the firm’s Edgewood Healthcare Advisors Practice
SE
06:50aOil falls 2% on renewed uncertainties over coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:46aOil falls 2% on renewed uncertainties over coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:43aDeere & Co reports unexpected rise in quarterly profits
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
4VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : delays plans to restart operations at Wuhan plant to March 11

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group