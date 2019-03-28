EPIC Adds Vanessa Smiley in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga., Mar 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, today announced the addition of Vanessa Smiley who will assume a key role in EPIC's growing Integrated Risk Solutions Consulting Practice as Senior Vice President, Operations.



Smiley joins EPIC from Beecher Carlson in Atlanta, where she served as Vice President, Claims Operations.



Maurice Edwards, Managing Principal of EPIC's Integrated Risk Solutions Practice, commented, "We are very pleased and excited to add Vanessa, a well-respected thought leader in the area of operational efficiency. Vanessa will lead operations with a focus on building processes and procedures to further expand and enhance the value we deliver to our clients."



Vanessa Smiley can be reached by email at vanessa.smiley@epicbrokers.com or by phone at (708) 287-0641.



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.



With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



