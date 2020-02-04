EPIC Adds Wesley Carson as Senior Vice President, Expanding Employee Benefits Team

Log in
02/04/2020 | 04:40pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Wesley Carson has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President, Employee Benefits in their Sacramento, California office.

Wesley Carson of EPIC

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb 04, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Wesley Carson has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President, Employee Benefits in their Sacramento, California office.

Carson, will be responsible for employee benefits consulting and the design, placement and management of custom programs. He will primarily focus on mid to large group plans with EPIC clients.

Carson brings over 20 years of experience in health and benefits consulting. His background includes experience in employee benefits, health insurance, professional liability, property & casualty insurance. Prior to joining EPIC, Carson held positions as senior vice president, health and benefits and vice president with Aon and Hub International.

Carson has studied at the University of Nevada, Reno and earned a Business degree in Finance from California State University, Chico.

"We are thrilled to add another employee benefits expert to our growing team, Wesley brings strong skills in this area and will be a great addition," said John Connell, Regional President, Employee Benefits, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, Concord, CA.

Wesley Carson can be reached at wesley.carson@epicbrokers.com or (415) 640-7460.

"Wes' experience, proven track record of success and strong focus on client solutions make him an excellent addition to our talented benefits team," adds Kevin Harnetiaux, Senior Vice President and COO, Pacific North Region.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-adds-wesley-carson-as-senior-vice-president-expanding-employee-benefits-team/
