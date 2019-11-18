Log in
EPIC Declares Reverse Stock Split

11/18/2019 | 06:01pm EST

EPIC Corporation (OTC PINK: EPOR) (“EPIC" or “Company”) and Ronald S. Tucker announced that, “the Board of Directors declared and a majority of Shareholders consented to a reverse split of its common stock held by shareholders as of December 4, 2019, on the basis of reducing 10,000 existing shares to 1 share of common stock and fractional shares will be cancelled. The reverse stock split will not affect the Series A 5% Convertible Preferred Stock. Immediately prior to the record date there are 20,901,215 shares of common stock issued and outstanding and immediately after there will be 2,090 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, plus or minus for fractional shares being cancelled.”


© Business Wire 2019
