EPIC Insurance Brokers Adds Blake Kirk as a Principal in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that risk management and insurance professional Blake Kirk has joined the firm's operations in Northern California as a Senior Vice President and Principal.



Kirk will be based in EPIC's San Francisco headquarters and work closely with EPIC Principal Joe Vineis on a number of key risk management, business development and client service initiatives. Kirk will report to Curt Perata, EPIC's Pacific North Region President.



Kirk joins EPIC from broker Beecher Carlson in San Francisco, where he spent more than 13 years, most recently as managing director working with large, complex risk management accounts in the retail, healthcare, financial services and hospitality industries.



Prior to joining Beecher Carlson, Kirk served as vice president with Aon Risk Services, where he worked exclusively in the Healthcare industry with a focus on HMO reinsurance and provider excess of loss coverage.



Kirk began his career working for a large Management Service Organization (MSO) in Northern California owned by Sutter Health. He has years of managed care contracting experience, both hospital and physician.



Kirk holds a Master's Degree in Healthcare Administration from the College of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Sciences Degree in Political Science and Government from California State University, Chico.



"We are excited to further expand and enhance EPIC's operations in Northern California and across the country with Blake's addition," said Curt Perata. "He is well known for his expertise and professionalism, particularly in Healthcare circles; has a tremendous network; and is highly respected for building strong, positive relationships and providing exceptional service to his clients. He is another top flight addition to our EPIC team."



Blake Kirk can be reached at blake.kirk@epicbrokers.com or 415-356-3916.



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.



With run rate revenues of more than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

