EPIC Insurance Brokers Adds John Sames in the Northeast US

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Mar 05, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, today announced that John Sames has joined the firm's Northeast Region leadership team in the new position of Director of Operations and Sales. Sames will be based in EPIC's Pearl River, N.Y. office and report to Tom O'Neil, Northeast Region President.



Sames' primary responsibilities will be to support organic revenue growth within the former Capacity Group of Companies (acquired by EPIC in March 2017), by developing, implementing and managing a number of key operating and new business development initiatives.



Prior to joining EPIC, Sames served as a regional leader for Marsh & McLennan Agency. His 30 years of insurance industry experience also include leadership roles within Aon's Financial Service Group, as well as at USI Insurance Services where he provided operations and sales leadership in a variety of roles.



"We are excited to add John's knowledge, operations and sales leadership experience, and support to the entire Capacity/EPIC team to further emphasize the depth of EPIC's commitment to the success of our clients, our team members and other business partners across the Northeast Region," said Tom O'Neil.



John Sames can be reached at john.sames@epicbrokers.com or 201-661-2384



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.



With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/



