Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EPIC Insurance Brokers Adds Kevin Grady and Christian Florence in Atlanta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

ATLANTA, Ga. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, today announced the addition of Kevin Grady and Christian Florence, both recognized experts in utilizing rigorous data analyses, benchmarking, and key performance metrics to reduce the total cost of risk.

EPIC Insurance Brokers

ATLANTA, Ga., Mar 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, today announced the addition of Kevin Grady and Christian Florence, both recognized experts in utilizing rigorous data analyses, benchmarking, and key performance metrics to reduce the total cost of risk.

Grady and Florence will join as Managing Principals and together with current EPIC Managing Principals Maurice Edwards and Jim Bacon (who recently joined EPIC through its Integro USA acquisition) will be responsible for leveraging data analytics to design and execute cost containment strategies that are proven to improve year-over-year outcomes and reduce the total cost of risk for EPIC clients.

Both Grady and Florence join EPIC from Beecher Carlson in Atlanta, where Grady served as Senior Managing Director and Florence as Managing Director, each focusing on Loss Cost Reduction solutions and practices.

Marc Kunney, President of the recently acquired Integro USA operations of EPIC, said "We are very pleased and excited to add these two highly regarded Loss Cost Reduction professionals to join Maurice Edwards and Jim Bacon of our EPIC team. Kevin and Christian are widely recognized for the depth of their experience and knowledge, creativity and innovation, and effective client consulting skills and abilities. They will add significantly to the resources and support we can make available to our larger and more complex clients, as well as to EPIC team members across the country."

Maurice Edwards, Managing Principal of Integrated Risk Solutions, on behalf of himself and Jim Bacon, also commented that "With the addition of Kevin and Christian, today marks a watershed day for EPIC's delivery of a best-in-class cost containment service for our clients. Since joining forces with the highly skilled professionals at Integro USA, EPIC has committed to creating a consulting practice focused on enterprise risk management services including a full suite of pre-loss risk assurance and avoidance, asset protection, training and awareness, and post-loss servicing. We are thrilled to have Kevin and Christian on our team"

Kevin Grady can be reached by email at kevin.grady@epicbrokers.com or by phone at (615) 604-8983.

Christian Florence can be reached by email at christian.florence@epicbrokers.com or by phone at (804) 873-3802.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, including inquiries about employment, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-insurance-brokers-adds-kevin-grady-and-christian-florence-in-atlanta/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53pApple partners with Goldman to add a credit card to Wallet
RE
02:51pCANADIANS QUESTION RATIFICATION OF NEW NORTH AMERICAN TRADE DEAL : Ottawa
RE
02:50pVECTREN : Pipeline replacement work underway throughout Indiana
PU
02:50pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Accuse the factories of sabotage on cattle prices
PU
02:50pVECTREN : Pipeline replacement work underway throughout west-central Ohio
PU
02:49pOil prices little changed as economic slowdown fears tempered
RE
02:48pApple enters video streaming, updates news, game and payment apps
RE
02:45pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA's 52nd session opens with calls for investments and productivity to African leaders
PU
02:44pAIRBUS : France seals multi-billion dollar deals with China, but questions Belt and Road project
RE
02:40pApple launches TV app, gaming service
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Biogen announces $5 billion buyback days after shelving Alzheimer's trials
3HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
4Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.