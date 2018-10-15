Log in
EPIC Insurance Brokers Recognized as a 2018 Best Place to Work in Pittsburgh PA

10/15/2018 | 06:40pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and PITTSBURGH, Pa., Oct. 15, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, has been recognized by their team members in Pittsburgh as one of the city's 2018 Best Places to Work in a survey conducted annually by the Pittsburgh Business Times.

EPIC Insurance Brokers

"We are pleased and proud to be recognized by our EPIC team members as one of Pittsburgh's Best Places to Work," said Sean Andreas, Managing Principal of EPIC's Pittsburgh operations. "The core of our local team has been together in the region for more than 20 years. We have truly found a home in EPIC's people-first culture that values and promotes client service excellence, community, alignment, respect, responsibility and fun, which this award clearly reflects."

"We are pleased and proud to be recognized by our EPIC team members as one of Pittsburgh's Best Places to Work," said Sean Andreas, Managing Principal of EPIC's Pittsburgh operations. "The core of our local team has been together in the region for more than 20 years. We have truly found a home in EPIC's people-first culture that values and promotes client service excellence, community, alignment, respect, responsibility and fun, which this award clearly reflects."

Pittsburgh's 2018 Best Places to Work is an annual feature in the Pittsburgh Business Times. Companies were judged based on an employee survey conducted earlier this year. Awards are given in four categories based on the number of employees working in western Pennsylvania. The survey measures the satisfaction and morale of employees and the culture of the workplace, including whether it fosters engagement and creativity, and makes the workday enjoyable.

Best Place to Work recognition in Pittsburgh continues a long-standing EPIC tradition of being recognized for workplace excellence. Since the company's founding in 2007, EPIC has been consistently recognized as a 'Best Place to Work" in multiple regions across the country, and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally on ten occasions.

EPIC encourages and supports its employees' participation in the activities of charitable organization such as the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Alzheimer's Association and many other non-profit and community-service organizations, both local and national. Individual stories can be found in the Culture section of EPIC's website at https://www.epicbrokers.com/culture/#tabs.

About EPIC:
EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

Learn more at: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-insurance-brokers-recognized-as-a-2018-best-place-to-work-in-pittsburgh-pa/
