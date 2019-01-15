EPIC Insurance Brokers adds Brandon Rich in Houston Texas

HOUSTON, Texas, Jan 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that Brandon Rich has joined the firm's Property & Casualty practice as a Client Advocate, reporting to EPIC Managing Principal and Director of the Southwest Region, KJ Wagner.



Brandon, based in Houston, will be responsible for new business development and the design, placement and management of property/casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients.



Brandon joins EPIC from Upstream Brokers (an Acrisure Partner Company), where he served as a Vice President. Prior to that, he spent most of his career with Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. With a strong risk management background, Brandon brings nearly 10 years of industry experience to the EPIC team.



"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Property & Casualty team in the Southwest region with Brandon's addition," said KJ Wagner. "He brings a strong risk management background that adds tremendous value to our clients and our organization as a whole. Brandon will be a terrific addition to EPIC."



Brandon Rich can be reached at brandon.rich@epicbrokers.com or 281-734-7886.



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.



With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.



