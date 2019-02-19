EPIC Insurance Brokers adds Jose Palmer in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Texas, Feb 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants ("EPIC") announced today that Jose Palmer has joined the firm's Energy and Marine Practice, within its Property and Casualty operations, as a Principal, reporting to EPIC Managing Principal and Director of the Southwest Region, KJ Wagner.



Palmer, based in Houston, will be responsible for new business development and the design, placement and management of property/casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients.



Palmer joins EPIC from Upstream Brokers (an Acrisure Partner Company), where he served as a Vice President for over seven years, supporting companies in the Construction and Oil/Gas sectors with complicated risks, including international and environmental exposures. Palmer spent the earlier part of his career with Willis of Texas, Inc. and MaximGroup. With a strong risk management background, Palmer brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to the EPIC team.



"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Property & Casualty team in the Southwest region with Jose's addition," said KJ Wagner. "He brings a strong risk management background that adds tremendous value to our clients and our organization as a whole. Jose will be a terrific addition to EPIC."



Jose Palmer can be reached at jose.palmer@epicbrokers.com or 281-910-3447.



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.



With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.



News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-insurance-brokers-adds-jose-palmer-in-houston-texas/