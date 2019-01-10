Log in
EPIC Insurance Brokers adds Judith Paredes in Dallas

01/10/2019 | 04:05pm EST

DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that Judith Paredes has joined the firm's Property & Casualty practice as an Account Executive, reporting to EPIC Managing Principal and Director of the Southwest Region, KJ Wagner.

Paredes, based in Dallas, will be responsible for supporting new business development and the design, placement and management of property/casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients.

Parades joins EPIC from McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc. (a subsidiary of BB&T Insurance Holdings, Inc.) as a result of McGriff's merger with her prior employer, Regions Insurance Group. Prior to her previous role as an account executive, she spent time as an associate underwriter with AmWINS and a senior account manager and team lead with USI.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Property & Casualty team in the Southwest region with Judith's addition," said KJ Wagner. "She brings a strong risk management background that adds tremendous value to our clients and our organization as a whole. Judith will be a terrific addition to EPIC."

Judith Paredes can be reached at judith.paredes@epicbrokers.com or 323-683-3269.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.

*PHOTO Link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0110s2p-Judith-Paredes-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com  

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-insurance-brokers-adds-judith-paredes-in-dallas-300776565.html

SOURCE EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants


© PRNewswire 2019
