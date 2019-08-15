Log in
EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants Recognized as a 2019 Best Place to Work in Dallas

08/15/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

DALLAS, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, has been recognized by their team members in Dallas as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in North Texas in a survey conducted annually by the Dallas Business Journal.

EPIC - Best Places to Work Dallas

DALLAS, Texas, Aug 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, has been recognized by their team members in Dallas as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in North Texas in a survey conducted annually by the Dallas Business Journal.

"We are pleased and proud to be recognized by our EPIC team members as one of the region's Best Places to Work," said KJ Wagner, Managing Principal of EPIC's operations in Dallas and across the Southwest. "Our teams have truly found a home in EPIC's people-first culture that values and promotes client service excellence, community, alignment, respect, responsibility and fun - which this award clearly reflects."

The 2019 Best Places to Work in North Texas is an annual feature in the Dallas Business Journal. Companies were judged based on an employee survey conducted earlier this year. The survey measures the satisfaction and morale of employees and the culture of the workplace, including whether it fosters engagement and creativity, and makes the workday enjoyable.

Best Place to Work recognition in North Texas continues a long-standing EPIC tradition of being recognized for workplace excellence. Since the company's founding in 2007, EPIC has been consistently recognized as a 'Best Place to Work" in multiple regions across the country, and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally on ten occasions.

EPIC encourages and supports its employees' participation in the activities of a wide range of charitable organizations, including the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Alzheimer's Association and many other non-profit and community-service organizations, both local and national. Individual stories can be found in the Culture section of EPIC's website at https://www.epicbrokers.com/culture/#tabs

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.
EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from 65 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-insurance-brokers-and-consultants-recognized-as-a-2019-best-place-to-work-in-dallas/
