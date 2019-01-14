EPIC Insurance Brokers and HR Hotlink Partner for the Benefit of California New Car Dealers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today a marketing and distribution agreement with HR Hotlink. Both firms are longtime valued partners of the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA).



EPIC serves as the statewide exclusive licensed broker for Health and Welfare Insurance Consulting and Workers Compensation Insurance for CNCDA members. EPIC also brokers Property & Casualty insurance to new car dealers throughout California.



HR Hotlink was conceived from a vision to simplify the entire world of employment, legal, compliance, and human resources functions for California automobile dealerships. The platform is an employee management solution that ensures dealerships are in compliance with state and federal regulations. While compliance is the main focus of HR Hotlink, it also includes robust solutions for recruiting, on-boarding, training and performance management.



According to Brian Maas, CNCDA's President, "Both EPIC and HR Hotlink have consistently provided outstanding service and value to our members and demonstrated a strong commitment to the association since we began working together. As the CNCDA-licensed broker in California - now in partnership with HR Hotlink - EPIC will continue to provide dealers with the help they need to navigate the increasing complexity of the California health insurance market."



Added John Connell, EPIC's Regional President, Employee Benefits West, "We are very excited about our collaboration with HR Hotlink to offer best in class employment management software and risk management resources to CNCDA members. The EPIC/HR Hotlink partnership provides a turnkey process to identify and mitigate risk, save money, and ensure legal and regulatory compliance."



About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.



With run rate revenues of more than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.



About HR Hotlink:

HR Hotlink does not merely automate human resource tasks, it "forces process" to assist compliance with federal and state labor regulations. HR Hotlink automates the required procedures in a step-by-step method that guides the correct process. The platform is regularly updated in response to legislative and regulatory changes. HR Hotlink provides online employment applications, a step-by-step automated rejection and acceptance process, automated drug and background reporting, auto-populated new hire packets, online employee handbooks, electronically tracked employee training, an information security program and much more. Please visit http://www.HRHotlink.com



About the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA):

The California New Car Dealers Association is the country's largest state association of franchised new car and truck dealers representing over 1,100 dealer members. CNCDA members are primarily engaged in the retail sale and lease of new vehicles, and also engage in automotive service, repair and part sales. CNCDA promotes fair and ethical business practices through a wide range of educational programs, services and industry publications. Learn more about CNCDA at https://www.cncda.org/





