EPIC Insurances Sean Conrad to Moderate Wellness Panel at IMPACT18

09/18/2018 | 12:00am CEST

Sean Conrad of EPIC

IRVINE, Calif., Sep 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Principal Sean Conrad will moderate a wellness panel at IMPACT18 on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev.

Conrad will moderate the session that will include CEO of Matuz Ventures Mike Matuz. The session will cover the topics of wellness and culture, using data to assess health and using digital tools to engage with employees. Conrad will also share his concept of the business athlete and how thinking like an athlete is transforming the executive suite.

Click here to see the full agenda: https://www.impact18.net/schedule/.

About IMPACT18

IMPACT18 sets the stage for a creative collaboration of top digital marketing experts at one of Las Vegas' iconic venues. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn best practices and techniques to build market share and business growth from the industry's leading experts, explore the latest tools and trends, and network with local and global leaders and professionals.

About Sean Conrad, principal, EPIC

Sean Conrad is an accomplished senior executive with 20 years of success in the commercial insurance brokerage industry. Leveraging extensive experience in driving new business and top-line revenue, brand differentiation and developing strong networks and partnerships, he is a valuable asset for organizations and companies experiencing challenges with growth and profitability. His broad areas of expertise include business development, employee benefits, commercial property/casualty, executive risk, cyber insurance, marketing, collaboration, tactical planning, leadership and advising.

Throughout his executive career, Conrad has held leadership positions with some of the most respected brands in the insurance sector, organizations that include Wells Fargo Insurance, Willis Towers Watson and Allied Insurance, a Nationwide Company.

Over the last decade, he has helped build a differentiated brand, coached seasoned sales consultants to higher levels of performance and placed over $250 million dollars worth of commercial insurance premium into the marketplace. He has been recognized as a perennial top performer, earning both Winner's Circle and Golden Spoke awards for exceptional performance and leadership.

Conrad is also a Founding Member of The International Executive Council (IEC).

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-insurances-sean-conrad-to-moderate-wellness-panel-at-impact18/
